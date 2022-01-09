Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Browns Plan to Move Forward With Baker Mayfield as Quarterback

It is now known what the Cleveland Browns plans are with Baker Mayfield going into next season, per report.

The Cleveland Browns picked up Baker Mayfield’s fifth-year option months ago. There were some thoughts that the team could trade him on the fifth-year and look to find another starting quarterback. According to a report from NFL Network Baker Mayfield will be the Browns’ quarterback going into the 2022 season.

Lately there has been plenty of talk that Cleveland would opt to go different directions. There had already been offseason like reports coming out that Mayfield and his head coach Kevin Stefanski were not on the same page.

The two met Friday and treated it as an exit meeting. According to the same report the two are indeed on the same page.

During the 2021 season Baker Mayfield was never in position to succeed, so this may be the main culprit of running it back. During week two against the Houston Texans, Mayfield suffered a torn labrum.

Read More

Through the season the Browns quarterback piled up injuries and operated with a below average wide receiver room. His offensive line had turning doors at tackle at points. It makes sense to make things right and run it back if the Browns truly think he is the guy, by the sound of it they do.

There will be some who aren’t fans of this move. But, for Andrew Berry and Stefanski to enter 2022 with a quarterback they didn’t draft after a bad year says everything. The two definitely believe in Mayfield and want to put him in a position to succeed.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

86696E16-E8C7-47DB-A0DF-290702D9A170
News

Report: Browns Plan to Move Forward With Baker Mayfield as Quarterback

18 seconds ago
08725CFD-3385-4593-9E4C-9759943C061E
Game Day

Cleveland Browns Season Finale Against Cincinnati Bengals, Where to Find it

31 minutes ago
F2EB5C98-B09E-4796-90BE-8209C1471AD8
News

Denzel Ward to COVID-19 List, Browns Make Other Roster Moves

20 hours ago
577040D9-D12B-4F60-A8D6-D5BF66C427A8
News

Former Browns WR Braylon Edwards Weighs in on Baker Mayfield

23 hours ago
9D46B098-7119-477A-81BC-58F38AC688EA
News

Denzel Ward, Kareem Hunt and Five Others Questionable to Play Against Bengals

Jan 7, 2022
ACEA7D67-2074-4EA4-B1D1-DFD012B85DC7
News

Browns Star Myles Garrett is a Fan of Bringing Back Jadeveon Clowney

Jan 7, 2022
Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Sounds Off on Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Jan 7, 2022
506E218A-9839-4BFF-A2E3-61F7B0BCCC6E
News

Browns add DE Joe Jackson to the COVID-19 List

Jan 7, 2022