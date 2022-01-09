Report: Browns Plan to Move Forward With Baker Mayfield as Quarterback

It is now known what the Cleveland Browns plans are with Baker Mayfield going into next season, per report.

The Cleveland Browns picked up Baker Mayfield’s fifth-year option months ago. There were some thoughts that the team could trade him on the fifth-year and look to find another starting quarterback. According to a report from NFL Network Baker Mayfield will be the Browns’ quarterback going into the 2022 season.

Lately there has been plenty of talk that Cleveland would opt to go different directions. There had already been offseason like reports coming out that Mayfield and his head coach Kevin Stefanski were not on the same page.

The two met Friday and treated it as an exit meeting. According to the same report the two are indeed on the same page.

During the 2021 season Baker Mayfield was never in position to succeed, so this may be the main culprit of running it back. During week two against the Houston Texans, Mayfield suffered a torn labrum.

Through the season the Browns quarterback piled up injuries and operated with a below average wide receiver room. His offensive line had turning doors at tackle at points. It makes sense to make things right and run it back if the Browns truly think he is the guy, by the sound of it they do.

There will be some who aren’t fans of this move. But, for Andrew Berry and Stefanski to enter 2022 with a quarterback they didn’t draft after a bad year says everything. The two definitely believe in Mayfield and want to put him in a position to succeed.

