Report: Browns Request Permission to Interview Eagles Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz

Pete Smith

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com and NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns have requested permission to speak with Jim Schwartz, the current defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles. Only the second defensive coordinator the Browns have been connected with so far, Schwartz represents the polar opposite of what the Browns had in Freddie Kitchens. 

https://twitter.com/TomPelissero/status/1214372945021296640

The ultimate disciplinarian, Schwartz's tough, no nonsense style was credited with helping the Detroit Lions recover from the team that went 0-16 to then go 8-8 the following season. The criticism is he's not able to get teams much beyond that point. It's also interesting that Schwartz comes up now because he is someone former Browns general manager John Dorsey liked and stood out as a possible hire when he was going to be in position to make it.

Schwartz has enjoyed a lot of success as a defensive coordinator and the Eagles played hard to the end in their defeat in the playoffs at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks. It would prove a fascinating dynamic for the Browns to hire Schwartz to then coach guys like Odell Beckham, who work hard, but can bristle at authority.

The other defensive coordinator the Browns have been linked to is Robert Saleh, currently working for the San Francisco 49ers.

Report: Josh McDaniels to Interview with Giants Wednesday, Browns Friday

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns are scheduled to meet with Josh McDaniels on Friday after the New York Giants speak with him on Wednesday, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. McDaniels is supposed to meet with the Carolina Panthers as well, but when is not clear at this time.

Glazer: Cowboys Hire Mike McCarthy, Removing One Option And One Competitor

Pete Smith

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the Dallas Cowboys have hired former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy. The Browns had interviewed McCarthy last week for the their vacant head coaching position.

Questions for 49ers Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh

Pete Smith

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is the only defensive coach the Cleveland Browns are scheduled to interview to this point. He is a coach on the rise and has enjoyed a ton of success this season, so he's worth an interview.

Browns Free to Pursue Josh McDaniels, Brian Daboll After Their Teams Lose Saturday

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns are free to pursue the offensive coordinators of the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills after their teams lost Saturday. The team is scheduled to speak with Brian Daboll Sunday and is slated to speak with Josh McDaniels this coming week.

Vikings Owner Puts Out Statement That Might Be Good News for Browns In Head Coaching Search

Pete Smith

Minnesota Vikings Owner Mark Wilkf put out a statement of support for head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman. If this holds true, it could be good news for the Cleveland Browns who plan to interview Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski who they almost gave the job to last year.

Joel Bitonio Named AP All-Pro Second Team

Pete Smith

Joel Bitonio, the Cleveland Browns left guard, was named to the Associated Press All-Pro second team for the second consecutive season.

Questions For Mike McCarthy and Greg Roman

Pete Smith

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and current Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman interviewed for the Cleveland Browns head coaching position on Thursday. There are questions that stand out for each.

Takeaways from Jimmy Haslam's Press Conference

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns held their end of season press conference on Thursday. Since they have just relieved the general manager of his duties on Tuesday, owner Jimmy Haslam was at the podium, answering questions about the head coaching search, which has already begun.

Report: Browns Are Interested in Urban Meyer

Pete Smith

According to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic, the Cleveland Browns are interested in Urban Meyer, presumably for their head coaching position.

Dorsey Had to Go, Plus the Team Must Fully Embrace The Notion of Informed Decision Making

Pete Smith

John Dorsey forced the Cleveland Browns to part ways with him if they have any intention of being a franchise that works logically. Now it's up to ownership to ensure the franchise is on the same page in how they proceed from here, which should include embracing data.