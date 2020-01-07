Report: Browns Request Permission to Interview Eagles Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com and NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns have requested permission to speak with Jim Schwartz, the current defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles. Only the second defensive coordinator the Browns have been connected with so far, Schwartz represents the polar opposite of what the Browns had in Freddie Kitchens.

The ultimate disciplinarian, Schwartz's tough, no nonsense style was credited with helping the Detroit Lions recover from the team that went 0-16 to then go 8-8 the following season. The criticism is he's not able to get teams much beyond that point. It's also interesting that Schwartz comes up now because he is someone former Browns general manager John Dorsey liked and stood out as a possible hire when he was going to be in position to make it.

Schwartz has enjoyed a lot of success as a defensive coordinator and the Eagles played hard to the end in their defeat in the playoffs at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks. It would prove a fascinating dynamic for the Browns to hire Schwartz to then coach guys like Odell Beckham, who work hard, but can bristle at authority.

The other defensive coordinator the Browns have been linked to is Robert Saleh, currently working for the San Francisco 49ers.