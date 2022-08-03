Cleveland Browns are signing WR Daylen Baldwin, according to a report. Baldwin played his college ball at Michigan.

The Cleveland Browns have made a roster move, this time it comes at the wide receiver position. Former Michigan wideout, Daylen Baldwin, is signing with the Browns, according to a report.

Browns have recently become decently thin at wide receiver in practice. Anthony Schwartz has been out a few days with a knee injury, Amari Cooper missed a day, rookie David Bell remains on the PUP, and Isaiah Weston is on the injured reserve with an ACL injury. Bringing in another camp wideout makes sense. Cooper, Schwartz, and Bell are all expected to be back relatively soon.

In one season at Michigan, Baldwin caught 17 passes for 256 receiving yards. Baldwin scored two touchdowns for the Wolverines. In the spring of 2021, Baldwin was at Jackson State, where he brought in 540 receiving yards during that time.

According to the original report, Baldwin had a tryout with the Browns today and earned a signing with the team by impressing. It will be interesting to see if the 6-foot-2 Baldwin can earn at least a practice squad spot with Cleveland. Baldwin was not drafted out of Michigan.

To make room for the signing, Cleveland opted to waive safety Nate Meadors.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Keep up to date with Browns Digest on Instagram!

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.