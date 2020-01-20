BrownsMaven
Report: Browns To Hire Bill Callahan To Coach Offensive Line, Keep Mike Priefer

BrandonLittle

The Cleveland Browns have hired Bill Callahan to the role of offensive line coach according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. This move came after the announcement that they would not be retaining James Campen whom held the role prior.

Callahan brings a ton of experience and is quite the name for the role, with the experience he has. Last a interim head coach for the Washington Redskins this past season after being the associate head coach and offensive line coach there. It was reported the New York Giants were interested in Callahan before naming Jason Garrett their offensive coordinator.

Coach Callahan has also been a head coach at Nebraska, as well as with the Oakland Raiders for a short time. Also, some offensive coordinating experience with Oakland as well as the Dallas Cowboys in the early 2010’s.

The Cleveland Browns are getting one of the better assistants available in Bill Callahan. The team also announced that they will also keep special teams coach Mike Priefer.

Priefer did well working with a rookie kicker and punter and has been with the Cleveland Browns for just one year. More continuity for the new staff as it shapes up. 

