Report: Browns Are Interested in Urban Meyer

The Cleveland Browns have begun their head coaching search interviewing former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday. According to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic, the team is also interested in former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer. Meyer won national championships at both the University of Florida and Ohio State.

Meyer left Ohio State most recently, citing health issues. It got bad enough where he was seen doubled over grabbing his head in anguish on the sideline of a broadcast. And obviously since he's left two high profile jobs for his health, that's the major concern for a team like the Browns.

The draw for a coach like Meyer is he's been great at setting up programs for success, able to implement a professional mentality in the places he's coached, ranging from Bowling Green, the University of Utah and extending to Ohio State.

Meyer is extremely demanding and puts his players through a great deal, while being able to elevate them to the highest levels. It certainly seems like Meyer likes having his name bandied about for high profile jobs, but it's unclear he's actually interested in taking any of them. Currently working in television for Fox Sports, he's got a good gig and having his name mentioned only makes him more valuable for their network and his brand as a whole.