BrownsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Report: Browns Are Interested in Urban Meyer

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have begun their head coaching search interviewing former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday. According to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic, the team is also interested in former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer. Meyer won national championships at both the University of Florida and Ohio State.

https://twitter.com/BruceFeldmanCFB/status/1212745401335336960

Meyer left Ohio State most recently, citing health issues. It got bad enough where he was seen doubled over grabbing his head in anguish on the sideline of a broadcast. And obviously since he's left two high profile jobs for his health, that's the major concern for a team like the Browns.

The draw for a coach like Meyer is he's been great at setting up programs for success, able to implement a professional mentality in the places he's coached, ranging from Bowling Green, the University of Utah and extending to Ohio State.

Meyer is extremely demanding and puts his players through a great deal, while being able to elevate them to the highest levels. It certainly seems like Meyer likes having his name bandied about for high profile jobs, but it's unclear he's actually interested in taking any of them. Currently working in television for Fox Sports, he's got a good gig and having his name mentioned only makes him more valuable for their network and his brand as a whole. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dorsey Had to Go, Plus the Team Must Fully Embrace The Notion of Informed Decision Making

Pete Smith

John Dorsey forced the Cleveland Browns to part ways with him if they have any intention of being a franchise that works logically. Now it's up to ownership to ensure the franchise is on the same page in how they proceed from here, which should include embracing data.

Two Players That Likely Benefit from Dorsey Removal

Pete Smith

The decision to remove John Dorsey as the team's general manager could be good news for two Cleveland Browns players and their future with the team as neither seemed to be preferred by Dorsey.

Report: Paul DePodesta to Head Browns Coaching Search

Pete Smith

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns have put Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta in charge of their head coaching search. Interviews begin Thursday.

Browns Request Permission to Interview Bills OC Brian Daboll

Pete Smith

According to multiple reports the Cleveland Browns have asked the Buffalo Bills permission to interview their offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, to interview for their head coaching position.

Should the Browns Want John Dorsey Back For Another Season?

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have fired head coach Freddie Kitchens, so the question now becomes whether they should want to continue with John Dorsey as their general manager? Beyond the head coaching decision, there's a lot to consider.

John Dorsey Out as Cleveland Browns GM, Three Options That Could Replace Him

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have removed John Dorsey as the team's general manager. There are a few options that could take over, including an in-house option, one barely removed and then the outsider option.

Reports: John Dorsey's Job In Doubt, Could be Mutual

Pete Smith

The status of Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey is up in the air with reports suggesting he's likely to be out or already is. It could be a mutual decision, but it seems in no small part due to the direction they want to go with head coach.

Learning from the Freddie Kitchens Experiment

Shawn Stevenson

Freddie Kitchens struggled as the Browns head coach. The front office made a risky decision and must learn from their mistakes when hiring the next head coach.

Report: Browns Seek Interview With Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

Pete Smith

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, the Cleveland Browns have requested to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their head coaching position.

A Cursory Glance At the Browns Head Coaching Candidates

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns did not hesitate in getting a list of head coaching candidates to try to interview. Here's a quick look at each, what stands out about them and how they might impact the status of general manager John Dorsey.