Report: Browns Eyeing Case Keenum?

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns are in the market to upgrade their backup quarterback position, according to a report from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. Looking to bring in a familiar face to head coach Kevin Stefanski. the Browns are potentially looking to add Case Keenum behind Baker Mayfield. Keenum enjoyed significant success in Minnesota before leaving via free agency when the team signed Kirk Cousins to a massive free agent contract.

Keenum is serviceable enough that if he has to play, the Browns don't immediately fold. As useful as that is, Keenum is also a hard working quarterback that understands Stefanski's offense and can be a sounding board for Mayfield in terms of what he's seeing on the field during practices, games or film not unlike what Drew Stanton was doing for Mayfield the past two seasons. The difference is that Keenum has been significantly better on the field.

The price tag on Keenum will be interesting, because the Browns aren't likely to want to break the bank on a backup quarterback they would prefer not see the field. Keenum made $3.5 million as a member of the Washington Redskins last season, but it was different in that Keenum was competing to start there. That won't be the case in Cleveland.

A move would also end Stanton's time in Cleveland, though he was more of a coach than a player by the end. His trip to injured reserve last year was... convenient. The Browns don't have to rush out and make a move with Garrett Gilbert, though if they don't see him in their plans at all, they might release him sooner than later to give him the best chance to catch on elsewhere after his impressive run in the AAF's only season.

Baker Mayfield Hopes to Slim Down Next Season, Gain Speed and be in Better Shape

Quarterback Baker Mayfield hopes to regain rookie season form, become quicker and be in better overall body health for next season.

BrandonLittle

Kevin Stefanski Scouting Combine Press Conference

Kevin Stefanski took his turn at the podium during the NFL Scouting Combine after general manager Andrew Berry. Stefanski echoed much of what Berry said, but did touch on a few points regarding specific players and the philosophy of the team.

Pete Smith

Andrew Berry's Press Conference From The Scouting Combine

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry had a short press conference in which he answered questions at the NFL's scouting combines. A few notable tidbits, much of it was clarifying or further explaining some of the tenets of the front office he laid out in his introductory press conference.

Pete Smith

Browns Notebook: Combine Starts, Notable Measurements, Players Not Testing, Old Faces in New Places

The Scouting Combine is while testing and press conferences happen later in the week, a few tidbits came up that could impact the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Draft Prospects that Cleveland Should be Looking at in the Second Round of the Draft

A look at what the Cleveland Browns could potentially do in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

BrandonLittle

Browns Scouting Combine Preview

The NFL Scouting Combine starts this week as teams gather in Indianapolis to have doctors check out all of the prospects with in depth physicals, interview them and see them test athletically. This will be the first for the new Cleveland Browns administration as well as some changes in the combine format, including testing events in prime time.

Pete Smith

by

JMazzulo920

Browns Forced To Plan For Life Without Jarvis Landry

The hip surgery Jarvis Landry had on February 4th reportedly comes with a six to eight month recovery, which will force the Cleveland Browns to plan as if they won't have him until October. That plan could make this Landry's final season in Cleveland.

Pete Smith

by

JMazzulo920

Cleveland Browns ADI Success Theory: Inclusion

The Cleveland Browns went through an organizational overhaul this offseason and the methodologies they focused on were Alignment, Diversity, and Inclusion.

Shawn Stevenson

Cleveland Browns Players React to Potential New CBA Deal on Twitter

Players around the league, including ones in Cleveland seemed opposed to the new CBA that the league wants to imply.

BrandonLittle

Odell Beckham Jr. Gives Glimpse at How Recovery is Going Through Instagram Story

Odell Beckham Jr seems to be getting along with his recovery as he posted a video on his Instagram story running on a treadmill just a few weeks after surgery.

BrandonLittle