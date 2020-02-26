Report: Browns Eyeing Case Keenum?

The Cleveland Browns are in the market to upgrade their backup quarterback position, according to a report from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. Looking to bring in a familiar face to head coach Kevin Stefanski. the Browns are potentially looking to add Case Keenum behind Baker Mayfield. Keenum enjoyed significant success in Minnesota before leaving via free agency when the team signed Kirk Cousins to a massive free agent contract.

Keenum is serviceable enough that if he has to play, the Browns don't immediately fold. As useful as that is, Keenum is also a hard working quarterback that understands Stefanski's offense and can be a sounding board for Mayfield in terms of what he's seeing on the field during practices, games or film not unlike what Drew Stanton was doing for Mayfield the past two seasons. The difference is that Keenum has been significantly better on the field.

The price tag on Keenum will be interesting, because the Browns aren't likely to want to break the bank on a backup quarterback they would prefer not see the field. Keenum made $3.5 million as a member of the Washington Redskins last season, but it was different in that Keenum was competing to start there. That won't be the case in Cleveland.

A move would also end Stanton's time in Cleveland, though he was more of a coach than a player by the end. His trip to injured reserve last year was... convenient. The Browns don't have to rush out and make a move with Garrett Gilbert, though if they don't see him in their plans at all, they might release him sooner than later to give him the best chance to catch on elsewhere after his impressive run in the AAF's only season.