Report: Cleveland Browns not likely to bring back WR Jarvis Landry



A reunion between the Cleveland Browns and Jarvis Landry is not expected to happen, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland Dot Com. Cleveland cut the pro bowl wide receiver after last season, but a comeback looked to be an option. The player was never the problem, it was the price.

Cleveland looked to go with the cheaper option, for the slot receiver. The Browns drafted David Bell out of Purdue in the third round of the recent NFL Draft. Bell projects to be a slot receiver, though he has seen time outside too. When Bell signs his rookie deal, it will come at a cheaper price than resigning Landry.

The upside of a rookie who was very productive in college is another attractive option when looking at why it makes sense. Landry is still good at his job, but he is on the back end of his career.

There is a chance the Browns could still sign a veteran wide receiver. Names out there like DeSean Jackson and Will Fuller make sense if the price is right. Those players are still on the free-agent market, along with Landry. Their market should heat up in the next few weeks, to a month.

Other teams have expressed interest in the five-time Pro Bowler, and he could have multiple opportunities in the coming weeks. But it appears the door is closed on a Cleveland return.

Landry took a visit with the New Orleans Saints and they continue to look like an option for his services. They did draft Chris Olave out of Ohio State but could use another wide receiver to pair with him and Michael Thomas.

