Report: Browns to Hire Fred Pagac to Coach Linebackers

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns haven't officially hired Joe Woods as their defensive coordinator yet, though that's expected to be done this week. However, Woods and head coach Kevin Stefanski are working toward hiring the defensive staff. The Browns are set to hire Jeff Howard to coach defensive backs and now they are reportedly going to hire Fred Pagac (pronounced Pug-itch) to coach linebackers. 

Pagac has been retired the past two seasons after coaching with Woods when he was the defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos. 67 years old, Pagac has coached linebackers for decades, including 13 of them for Ohio State followed by four as their defensive coordinator and one as the assistant head coach.

Pagac ran into Stefanski and Woods in Minnesota in 2006 when all of them started working under then head coach Brad Childress. He coached with the Vikings for eight years, six of them as a linebackers coach wrapped around a two-year stint as the defensive coordinator in 2010 and 2011.

The Browns have a decision to make on Joe Schobert in free agency, but beyond him, the group of linebackers is both young and relatively thin. Last year, the team drafted Sione Takitaki in the third round and Mack Wilson in the fifth round. Takitaki didn't play much, but was relatively effective while Wilson was swimming so much of last year in no small part due to the fact he only started one year at Alabama.

If this is made official, Pagac's first season with the Browns coaching linebackers will be his 30th coaching the position over the course of his career and his 23rd year coaching in the state of Ohio. Along with Bill Callahan, the offensive line coach, Pagac will be the most veteran presence on the staff.

Browns Now Clear to Hire Joe Woods As Defensive Coordinator This Week, What That Would Mean Schematically

The Super Bowl now concluded, Joe Woods is now free to officially become the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator after serving as the San Francisco 49ers defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator this season. The defense will change under Woods from Steve Wilks, but it's not an overly dramatic one.

Pete Smith

Browns Waive Center Lo Falemaka

Monday, the Cleveland Browns announced that they had waived Lo Falemaka, a center they added last summer. He suffered a shoulder injury that put him on injured reserve.

Pete Smith

Super Bowl Weekend Serves of What Browns Haven't Been, Hope to Be

For new head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry, Super Bowl weekend provided a reminder of how daunting a task they have in front of them. Not only did the Chiefs win the Super Bowl with five former players, it was a big weekend for the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pete Smith

Browns Officially Hire Drew Petzing To Coach Tight Ends

Monday, the Cleveland Browns officially hired Drew Petzing to be the team's tight ends coach for Kevin Stefanski. Serving as the wide receivers coach last year with the Minnesota Vikings, this will be Petzing's first year as a tight ends coach.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield Acts As Fox Sports Host on Radio Row, Meets One of His Heroes

Cleveland Browns quarterback operated as a Fox Sports host going around radio row interviewing some athletes and getting a chance to meet one of his heroes, Brett Favre.

Pete Smith

Ravens John Harbaugh, Greg Roman Win Coach of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year

The Baltimore Ravens took home the awards for both head coach of the year and assistant coach of the year with John Harbaugh and Greg Roman winning the votes for each of the awards.

Pete Smith

Lamar Jackson Unanimous MVP Winner

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won the NFL MVP with a clean sweep of the voting. The second year quarterback was responsible for 4,333 total yards and 43 touchdowns in leading the Ravens to a 14-2 record in 2019.

Pete Smith

Ron Wolf Decries Analytics in Player Evaluation In Wake of Son's Departure, Why He's Wrong

Former Green Bay Packers general manager and Hall of Fame inductee Ron Wolf criticized the Cleveland Browns and analytics in general after his son, Eliot, and the team agreed to part ways Wednesday. He's understandably upset at the Browns for moving on from his son, but his analysis on data is wrong.

Pete Smith

Browns to Hire Jeff Howard as Defensive Backs Coach, Passing Game Coordinator

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, the Cleveland Browns are Jeff Howard to be their defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. Howard spent the previous seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Pete Smith

Kevin Stefanski Names Callie Brownson Chief of Staff

The Cleveland Browns have named Callie Brownson Chief of Staff under head coach Kevin Stefanski. Brownson has previously worked with the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and University of Dartmouth.

Pete Smith