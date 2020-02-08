BrownsDigest
Report: Browns to Hire T.C. McCartney as Offensive Assistant

Pete Smith

According to a report from Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, the Cleveland Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski have hired T.C. McCartney to be an offensive assistant coach. No other specific title has been mentioned at this point, though it stands to reason he will work with quarterbacks, given the fact he was most recently the quarterbacks coach for the Denver Broncos, working with rookie Drew Lock.

McCartney played quarterback for LSU from 2007 to 2010 and then served as a graduate assistant for the 2011 season. He was then a graduate assistant at Colorado. The grandson of former Colorado head coach Bill McCartney spent 2014 with the Browns under Kyle Shanahan. He's spent three seasons as a quality control coach with the 49ers before taking the quarterbacks coach position with the Broncos. When offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello was fired after this past season, clearing the way for the Broncos to hire Pat Shurmur, McCartney also lost his job.

In his time as a coach, McCartney has worked with quarterbacks, but he's also assisted with special teams as well as the offense as a whole. It stands to reason he will work with the quarterbacks for the Browns, but that might not be the extent of his duties. To this point, the Browns have not hired a specific quarterbacks coach and may simply choose not to, since their offensive coordinator, Alex Van Pelt, also has significant experience working with quarterbacks and will likely have significant impact there in addition to the hire of McCartney.

The Solution to the Browns Tackle Problem is in the NFL Draft, Not Free Agency

It's largely understood the Cleveland Browns need to properly address their offensive tackle position this offseason. It's simply a matter of how they do it. The most prudent strategy is to forgo expensive free agents and attack the issue in the NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

JMazzulo920

Joe Woods Intends to Sign Deal Soon to Become Browns DC

According to reports, Joe Woods intends to a sign a deal to become the next defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns and reunite with Kevin Stefanski.

Shawn Stevenson

Report: Browns to Hire Chris Kiffin to New Staff, Comes From Familiar Roots

Reports are out that the Browns will be adding another new face to the revamped staff, this one in Chris Kiffin, last with San Francisco.

BrandonLittle

Browns Notebook: O'Shea Official, Browns Could Go to London Again

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns officially hired Chad O'Shea as their wide receivers coach and found out they have a 25 percent chance they'll be playing the Jacksonville Jaguars in London next season.

Pete Smith

JMazzulo920

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry's Introductory Press Conference

New Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry had his introductory press conference on Wednesday and was asked about questions about his present and future as well as questions dating back to his past with the Browns under Executive Vice President Sashi Brown.

Pete Smith

Browns Now Clear to Hire Joe Woods As Defensive Coordinator This Week, What That Would Mean Schematically

The Super Bowl now concluded, Joe Woods is now free to officially become the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator after serving as the San Francisco 49ers defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator this season. The defense will change under Woods from Steve Wilks, but it's not an overly dramatic one.

Pete Smith

JMazzulo920

Browns Waive Center Lo Falemaka

Monday, the Cleveland Browns announced that they had waived Lo Falemaka, a center they added last summer. He suffered a shoulder injury that put him on injured reserve.

Pete Smith

JMazzulo920

Browns Officially Hire Drew Petzing To Coach Tight Ends

Monday, the Cleveland Browns officially hired Drew Petzing to be the team's tight ends coach for Kevin Stefanski. Serving as the wide receivers coach last year with the Minnesota Vikings, this will be Petzing's first year as a tight ends coach.

Pete Smith

Footballfan55

Report: Browns to Hire Fred Pagac to Coach Linebackers

According to reports, the Cleveland Browns are planning to hire Fred Pagac to coach linebackers. Pagac, retired the past two seasons, would be in his 30th year coaching linebackers and his 23rd coaching in the state of Ohio, having spent 22 at Ohio State.

Pete Smith

Super Bowl Weekend Serves of What Browns Haven't Been, Hope to Be

For new head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry, Super Bowl weekend provided a reminder of how daunting a task they have in front of them. Not only did the Chiefs win the Super Bowl with five former players, it was a big weekend for the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck