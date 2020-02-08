Report: Browns to Hire T.C. McCartney as Offensive Assistant

According to a report from Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, the Cleveland Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski have hired T.C. McCartney to be an offensive assistant coach. No other specific title has been mentioned at this point, though it stands to reason he will work with quarterbacks, given the fact he was most recently the quarterbacks coach for the Denver Broncos, working with rookie Drew Lock.

McCartney played quarterback for LSU from 2007 to 2010 and then served as a graduate assistant for the 2011 season. He was then a graduate assistant at Colorado. The grandson of former Colorado head coach Bill McCartney spent 2014 with the Browns under Kyle Shanahan. He's spent three seasons as a quality control coach with the 49ers before taking the quarterbacks coach position with the Broncos. When offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello was fired after this past season, clearing the way for the Broncos to hire Pat Shurmur, McCartney also lost his job.

In his time as a coach, McCartney has worked with quarterbacks, but he's also assisted with special teams as well as the offense as a whole. It stands to reason he will work with the quarterbacks for the Browns, but that might not be the extent of his duties. To this point, the Browns have not hired a specific quarterbacks coach and may simply choose not to, since their offensive coordinator, Alex Van Pelt, also has significant experience working with quarterbacks and will likely have significant impact there in addition to the hire of McCartney.