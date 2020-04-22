BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Report: "Definite Discussions" Between Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins About Trent Williams

Pete Smith

Julie Donaldson of NBC Sports Washington is reporting that the Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins have had "definite discussions" regarding a trade for Trent Williams. That's been a rumor that's been hammered for months and picked up steam again in the last week. Perhaps the most notable part of Donaldson's report is the point that the New York Jets are highly unlikely to be involved.

The Browns and Redskins have likely had discussions about Williams, but there's no reason for those talks to speed up right before the draft. Any deal for Williams would depend on what happens with the first pick of the draft for the Browns. If they get their left tackle at 10 or trade and then get them, then they won't make a deal for Williams.

It seems more likely to be in case the Browns don't select a tackle with the first pick. As a result, this report, which is coming out of Washington, seems more an effort to get other teams the Redskins are speaking to about Williams to make their best pitches, so they can plan on life after Williams.

Whether they get a draft pick, a player or both, they would like to be able to have as much time as possible to plan. Specifically, this report seems to be targeting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are trying to win now with Tom Brady and now Rob Gronkowski on the team. If the Bucs need a tackle that can play at a high level right now, potentially in a season where the Bucs are hoping to go to the Super Bowl, no one is better equipped right now than Williams.

The Browns are unlikely to change their timeline on when they'd pull the trigger on Williams, but whether it's the Bucs or some other team potentially involved, they might. From the Browns standpoint, there's no reason to change their mindset, regardless of what's being reported.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Prospect X Is Back For 2020: Who Is It This Year? Could The Cleveland Browns Go 2 For 2?

In 2019, Sports Illustrated and writer Kalyn Kahler introduced the notion of Prospect X. A sleeper prospect that they identified as a sleeper that could help a team and wasn't getting nearly enough publicity. The Cleveland Browns selected Prospect X last year in Drew Forbes. Who is it this year?

Pete Smith

Miami Dolphins Latest Team Linked To Offensive Tackle In Top 10 Picks

According to multiple reports, the Miami Dolphins might be the latest team that wants an offensive tackle in the top ten. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has reported they might want to trade up in front of the New York Giants to do it. The Cleveland Browns might lose a tackle, but gain a potential trade partner.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Sione Takitaki: "They Want Me To Play WILL"

Sione Takitaki told Nathan Zegura, the host of Cleveland Browns Daily, among other programming for the Cleveland Browns, that the Browns want him to play weak side lienbacker in their new defense.

Pete Smith

Dan Patrick: Trent Williams Will Be Traded For First Round Pick

Dan Patrick, on his radio show, the Dan Patrick Show, said a source told him that Washington Redskins tackle Trent Williams will be traded for a first round pick.

Pete Smith

Indianapolis Colts Safety Malik Hooker Reportedly On Trading Block, Makes Little Sense For Cleveland Browns

Former first round pick and currently Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker is on the trading block according to Mike Lombardi, host of The GM Shuffle Podcast. The Cleveland Browns have already been connected to Hooker in the past.

Pete Smith

Andrew Berry: Cleveland Browns "not be pigeon-holed into anything"

Andrew Berry, the Cleveland Browns executive vice president and general manager, held a conference call with media, answering questions largely relating to the NFL Draft, but with a few more general questions, such as the status of Odell Beckham.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft | Version 3

Version three of Shawn Stevenson's Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Shawn Stevenson

Cleveland Browns: Latest Trent Williams Rumor Could Serve Additional Purpose

Josina Anderson of ESPN is reporting the Cleveland Browns are still potentially interested in trading for Trent Williams, which might be true, but also seems to have an additional motive, attempting to throw off other teams as to their true intentions in the NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft | Version 2

Version two of Shawn Stevenson's Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Shawn Stevenson

Cleveland Browns 2020 7-Round Mock Draft, Vol. 7

The 2020 NFL Draft is just a few short days away and it's time to take the final snapshot to explore what the Cleveland Browns might do in this final mock draft of the year.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith