Report: "Definite Discussions" Between Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins About Trent Williams

Julie Donaldson of NBC Sports Washington is reporting that the Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins have had "definite discussions" regarding a trade for Trent Williams. That's been a rumor that's been hammered for months and picked up steam again in the last week. Perhaps the most notable part of Donaldson's report is the point that the New York Jets are highly unlikely to be involved.

The Browns and Redskins have likely had discussions about Williams, but there's no reason for those talks to speed up right before the draft. Any deal for Williams would depend on what happens with the first pick of the draft for the Browns. If they get their left tackle at 10 or trade and then get them, then they won't make a deal for Williams.

It seems more likely to be in case the Browns don't select a tackle with the first pick. As a result, this report, which is coming out of Washington, seems more an effort to get other teams the Redskins are speaking to about Williams to make their best pitches, so they can plan on life after Williams.

Whether they get a draft pick, a player or both, they would like to be able to have as much time as possible to plan. Specifically, this report seems to be targeting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are trying to win now with Tom Brady and now Rob Gronkowski on the team. If the Bucs need a tackle that can play at a high level right now, potentially in a season where the Bucs are hoping to go to the Super Bowl, no one is better equipped right now than Williams.

The Browns are unlikely to change their timeline on when they'd pull the trigger on Williams, but whether it's the Bucs or some other team potentially involved, they might. From the Browns standpoint, there's no reason to change their mindset, regardless of what's being reported.