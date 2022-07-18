A decision on a potential suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could take longer than some think.

It could be longer than some think for a notice of any suspension against Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to a report from Yahoo report Charles Robinson, the decision may go into training camp by at least a few days.

This would be a negative for the Browns, as all reps matter at training camp. If there is uncertainty of how long they will be without there quarterback, if at all, reps will likely be spread between Watson and backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

According to the same report, the longer time could be Sue L. Robinson giving the league and Watson’s side time to agree on a suspension. A settlement between both sides in a sense.

The NFL is noted to want an indefinite suspension, likely totaling at least a year. The NFLPA is countering that argument, so the sides could meet somewhere in the middle.

Training camp starts for the Browns on July 26. Rookies will report to camp a few days before that date. If Robinson waits for a potential settlement, things may not shake out until close to the first week of August.

