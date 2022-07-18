Skip to main content

Report: Deshaun Watson Suspension Decision Could go Into Training Camp

A decision on a potential suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could take longer than some think.

It could be longer than some think for a notice of any suspension against Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to a report from Yahoo report Charles Robinson, the decision may go into training camp by at least a few days.

This would be a negative for the Browns, as all reps matter at training camp. If there is uncertainty of how long they will be without there quarterback, if at all, reps will likely be spread between Watson and backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

According to the same report, the longer time could be Sue L. Robinson giving the league and Watson’s side time to agree on a suspension. A settlement between both sides in a sense.

The NFL is noted to want an indefinite suspension, likely totaling at least a year. The NFLPA is countering that argument, so the sides could meet somewhere in the middle.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Training camp starts for the Browns on July 26. Rookies will report to camp a few days before that date. If Robinson waits for a potential settlement, things may not shake out until close to the first week of August.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Keep up to date with Browns Digest on Instagram!

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) sandwich Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] clowney garrett tackle
Featured Content

Browns 5 Strongest Position Groups Entering Training Camp

By Pete Smith4 hours ago
EE349A39-EC02-4C4E-B42C-AA1A9477D2E5
Featured Content

Who’s the Browns Backup QB if Watson is Suspended for the Long Haul?

By Brandon Little19 hours ago
Deshaun Watson Contract Implications For Team Building
News

Houston Texans Settle with 30 Woman Who Accused Deshaun Watson of Sexual Misconduct

By Pete SmithJul 15, 2022
F3AA1F36-E6E1-4F4E-AEB9-6A859EFA945E
News

Ndamukong Suh Remains on Browns Radar

By Brandon LittleJul 13, 2022
Options for Cleveland Browns Approaching Nick Chubb's Future
News

Browns RB Nick Chubb Ranked Highly on NFL’s Top Rushers List

By Brandon LittleJul 13, 2022
Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks with head coach Kevin Stefanski during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Panthers Baker Mayfield Speaks on Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski

By Brandon LittleJul 12, 2022
Nov 22, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) reacts after a pass play to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Denzel Ward Recognized as Top-10 Corner

By Evan CrowellJul 12, 2022
4781106B-03E8-40A4-AA69-4EDD81C597A1
News

When a Decision on Potential Suspension for Browns Deshaun Watson Could Come

By Brandon LittleJul 11, 2022