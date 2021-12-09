Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    Report: Hue Jackson has Landed a new Head Coaching job

    Former Browns’ head coach has landed a new job, this time in the college game.
    It took some time, but former Cleveland Browns’ head coach Hue Jackson is back in the head coaching ranks. This time it is not in the pros, however college football. Jackson has accepted a job as the head coach at Grambling State. 

    Grambling State is a HBCU division I school that is located in Louisiana. During the 2021 season the Tigers went 4-7 overall. 

    Coaching at Grambling State is quite the drop from the NFL coaching ranks. As we all know Jackson went 3-36-1 in just over two seasons with the Browns. Most recently Jackson was the offensive coordinator for Tennessee State for the 2021 season under Eddie George. After being fired by the Browns in 2018 Jackson spent some time with Cincinnati, which was his second stint with the Bengals.

    Grambling State recently fired Broderick Fobbs after eight seasons. This is a chance for Jackson to work back up the coaching ranks if he chooses to go that route. The 0-16 season carries heavy weight when speaking about Jackson’s coaching past, so he definitely has something to prove. 

    The hiring of Jackson is expected to be made official by the school on Friday at some point. 

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

    Report: Hue Jackson has Landed a new Head Coaching job

