Report: Jarvis Landry hopes to sign before NFL Draft, Browns in mix

Cleveland Browns remain in the mix for free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry, according to a report. Additionally, Landry hopes to sign soon with a team.

Landry is determined to sign his next NFL contract before the NFL Draft, which is about two weeks away. This makes total sense as options will become much thinner following the draft. Teams will fill needs with younger players from the draft, rather than older free agents.

This could be the case with the Browns, but is yet to be seen. Currently the top receivers on the team are Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Jakeem Grant. You can add in second-year players Anthony Schwartz and Demetric Felton as well.

Browns may need that third option still, a role that Landry could thrive in, as he won’t be as heavily relied on. Essentially he would not be asked to do things he can’t do at this point in his career, which is be a top wide receiver.

Other teams remain in the mix. In the past Landry has been connected to the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots. Out of those teams the Patriots are probably out after trading for DeVante Parker. The Bills gave Stefon Diggs a hefty contract upgrade as well.

It looks like Landry’s free agency could be in the final stretch. It will be interesting to see where the veteran lands.

