Skip to main content

Report: Jarvis Landry hopes to sign before NFL Draft, Browns in mix

An update on Jarvis Landry’s free agency.

Cleveland Browns remain in the mix for free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry, according to a report. Additionally, Landry hopes to sign soon with a team.

Landry is determined to sign his next NFL contract before the NFL Draft, which is about two weeks away. This makes total sense as options will become much thinner following the draft. Teams will fill needs with younger players from the draft, rather than older free agents.

This could be the case with the Browns, but is yet to be seen. Currently the top receivers on the team are Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Jakeem Grant. You can add in second-year players Anthony Schwartz and Demetric Felton as well.

Browns may need that third option still, a role that Landry could thrive in, as he won’t be as heavily relied on. Essentially he would not be asked to do things he can’t do at this point in his career, which is be a top wide receiver.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Other teams remain in the mix. In the past Landry has been connected to the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots. Out of those teams the Patriots are probably out after trading for DeVante Parker. The Bills gave Stefon Diggs a hefty contract upgrade as well.

It looks like Landry’s free agency could be in the final stretch. It will be interesting to see where the veteran lands.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage and more!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) signals to fans before the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns RB D’Ernest Johnson signs with Rosenhaus Sports

By Brandon Little31 minutes ago
Aug 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs (5) steps back to hand off during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Sign QB Josh Dobbs Per his Agent

By Pete SmithApr 8, 2022
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison (33) walks off the field after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Re-Signing Safety Ronnie Harrison to One-Year Deal

By Pete SmithApr 8, 2022
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, poses for a portrait with general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski during Watson's introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility on Friday. Watsonpress 11
News

Deshaun Watson May Avoid 2022 Suspension

By Pete SmithApr 8, 2022
Andrew Berry Showcases Potential as Free Agency Begins Video
Featured Content

Browns Free Agency Slog Could Continue Another Two Months

By Pete SmithApr 8, 2022
Dec 24, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; A general view of a Cleveland Browns helmet prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Bears won 20-3. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Browns defensive coordinator joins Brian Flores in suit against NFL

By Brandon LittleApr 7, 2022
Cleveland Browns NFL linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
News

Brother of Browns Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Found Dead, Being Investigated as a Homicide

By Brandon LittleApr 6, 2022
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, poses for a portrait with general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski during Watson's introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility on Friday. Watsonpress 11
News

Cleveland Browns announce jersey numbers for new additions

By Brandon LittleApr 6, 2022