Report: Kevin Stefanski, Browns won't retain DBs Coach DeWayne Walker

The Cleveland Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski have decided not to retain DeWayne Waker the defensive backs coach from last season, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. Walker has interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles this week and perhaps he ends up going there.

Given the fact that Stefanski and the Browns appear to be waiting out the San Francisco 49ers to finish their season in the Super Bowl so they can hire Joe Woods to be their defensive coordinator, this doesn't come as much of a surprise. Woods may have someone specific in mind that he'd like to coach defensive backs, especially since that is something Woods has done for 12 years in the NFL.

There may not be a position group on the defense Woods is more particular about than the defensive backs in terms of how that group is coached. From terminology to technique, he may be extremely specific in what he wants and may have someone in mind already.

Walker started with the Browns in 2017 and was here for the final two seasons with Hue Jackson as well as the only season with Freddie Kitchens. He worked with the Jacksonville Jaguars the previous four seasons before coming to Cleveland.