Report: Kevin Stefanski, Browns won't retain DBs Coach DeWayne Walker

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski have decided not to retain DeWayne Waker the defensive backs coach from last season, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. Walker has interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles this week and perhaps he ends up going there.

Given the fact that Stefanski and the Browns appear to be waiting out the San Francisco 49ers to finish their season in the Super Bowl so they can hire Joe Woods to be their defensive coordinator, this doesn't come as much of a surprise. Woods may have someone specific in mind that he'd like to coach defensive backs, especially since that is something Woods has done for 12 years in the NFL.

There may not be a position group on the defense Woods is more particular about than the defensive backs in terms of how that group is coached. From terminology to technique, he may be extremely specific in what he wants and may have someone in mind already.

Walker started with the Browns in 2017 and was here for the final two seasons with Hue Jackson as well as the only season with Freddie Kitchens. He worked with the Jacksonville Jaguars the previous four seasons before coming to Cleveland.

Reports: Former Broncos OC Rich Scangarello Interviewing In Cleveland With Kevin Stefanski

Browns are meeting with Rich Scangarello to decide if he could be a fit with the new staff after parting ways with the Denver Broncos.

BrandonLittle

Footballfan55

Senior Bowl: Wednesday Notes

After a day of playing in shorts and helmets, the pads were on Wednesday and it looked far more like football. For many of the players the Cleveland Browns would be considering, these next two days are far more important in terms of the practice field.

Pete Smith

OBJ Expected to Fully Recover After Core Muscle Surgery

The Cleveland Browns announced that star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went under for successful surgery on a core muscle injury that bothered him all season long.

BrandonLittle

Footballfan55

Report: Browns To Hire Bill Callahan To Coach Offensive Line, Keep Mike Priefer

The new Cleveland Browns coaching staff continues to shape up with the naming of Bill Callahan to the role of coaching the offensive line.

BrandonLittle

Footballfan55

Full Early Entry List For The 2020 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft will be here before you know it, here you’ll see a list of all the early entries, a record number.

BrandonLittle

Senior Bowl: Tuesday Notes

The 2020 Reese's Senior Bowl has begun and there are a number of players that could be of interest to the Cleveland Browns, including a late addition offensive tackle adding yet another name to a talented field in this year's draft class.

Pete Smith

Report: Cleveland Browns To Meet With George Paton A Second Time For Open GM Job.

The Cleveland Browns continue their look for their next general manager and things could be heading in the right direction. The team will be meeting with George Paton a second time in the near future.

BrandonLittle

Report: Cleveland Browns and New Staff To Retain Running Back Coach Stump Mitchell

Per reports, the Browns will be keeping running back coach Stump Mitchell from the prior staff, a bright spot on last years team

BrandonLittle

Browns Interviewed Assistant Vikings GM George Paton on Saturday

The Cleveland Browns met with George Paton, the assistant general manager of the Minnesota Vikings, on Saturday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He is one of three candidates the team has talked to for their general manager job.

Pete Smith

Chad O'Shea to be Browns Receivers Coach, Passing Game Coordinator

Kevin Stefanski has made his first coaching staff hire outside of the Cleveland Browns organization, adding Chad O'Shea to be the team's wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

Pete Smith