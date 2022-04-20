Skip to main content

Report: NFL owners in no rush to help Browns deal Baker Mayfield

The latest on Baker Mayfield, the Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson.

Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield would like a resolution to happen, but it is not so clear at this point. According to a report, a trade could take awhile to happen.

To this point it is more likely the Carolina Panthers or Seattle Seahawks wait for the first round of the draft to conclude, to weigh the option of trading for a waiter back, such as Mayfield of the Browns. Each teams want to see where the quarterbacks will go, where the value ends up.

On another note, according to the same report linked — the Browns are receiving no favors from other teams around the league. NFL owners are in no rush to conduct business with the Browns, after Cleveland opted to give Deshaun Watson’s record breaking, fully guaranteed contract.

“I’m also told teams around the league are in no mood to do the Browns any favors and take Mayfield off their hands after seeing the contract handed to Deshaun Watson by the franchise. The league’s other 31 teams realize the Watson contract broke the mold and is the shape of things to come,” Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network said.

Another option is for the Browns to keep Mayfield and have him play if/when Watson is suspended. That suspension either happens this season, next season, or not at all. That would essentially allow Mayfield to audition for the league, maybe even raise his trade value.

