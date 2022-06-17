Skip to main content

Report: NFL to Seek Significant Suspension Against Browns Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could be in for a season long suspension, according to a report.

Deshaun Watson may not see the field in 2022 for the Cleveland Browns. According to a report, the NFL is going to argue that Watson should face a year-long suspension.

“The league “probably” will seek a suspension of one full season for Watson, a person on Watson’s side of the case said Friday. A person familiar with the league’s view of the case cautioned to be “careful” about specifying a precise length at this point for the suspension the NFL will seek. But that person also said: “Significant would be the proper term,” according to the Washington Post.

This would be a lost season for the Browns’ hopeful franchise quarterback, one that the Browns traded multiple first-round picks for, plus more. Additionally, the Browns made history by giving Watson 230 million dollars guaranteed.

Cleveland’s quarterback faces 24 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct allegations. Jacoby Brissett, Baker Mayfield, and Joshua Dobbs are on the roster behind Watson.

The Browns are expected to know by training camp how long they will be missing Watson, due to any suspension. This process has been long and it’s not quite over yet. 

Sep 29, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field before a football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs the offense with wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks to the media after minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson listens to questions asked by members of the local media during his introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility on Friday. Watsonpress 1
