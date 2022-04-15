Skip to main content

Report: Panthers and Buccaneers make most sense for Baker Mayfield

According to Ian Rapoport, the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers make sense for Baker Mayfield.

According to one NFL insider, quarterback Baker Mayfield makes sense for a pair of NFC teams. 

"To me the Carolina Panthers seem to be the most likely spot for Baker Mayfield.. the Buccaneers would make some sense to me as well,” Ian Rapoport said.

Carolina is currently operating with Sam Darnold as their likely starter in 2022. They traded for the former New York Jet prior to last season, though he struggled in 2022, a lot like Mayfield.

By trading for Mayfield the Panthers would head into camp with two quarterbacks to battle it out. Another option for them would be to draft one, which makes plenty of sense for their direction too.

Tampa Bay on the other hand has a year left with Tom Brady most likely. They’re going to need a quarterback going forward, potentially a bridge option. Mayfield could sit behind Brady for a year and potentially become their next quarterback. Mayfield would be 28 by the time he could start for them, that’s if Brady does retire after a season.

These are some other intriguing options for the Browns to move on from the now backup quarterback.

