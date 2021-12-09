Russell Wilson Would Waive No-Trade Clause for Three Teams

A report has it that the Seattle Seahawks star quarterback would be okay with a trade to three particular teams.



There has long been rumors that Russell Wilson’s days are numbered in Seattle and that he would be okay with a trade. The star quarterback has a no-trade clause that would basically dictate where that trade could end up being to.

According to a report from Jordan Schultz, Wilson would be okay with a trade to three teams currently. Those three teams are the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and the Denver Broncos.

Immediately only one of those places make a ton of sense. Denver seems to be a quarterback away from being a legit contender. They’re very good on defense and have a nice set of young players on offense. Broncos are currently 6-6 on the season and are over achieving big time due to their quarterback play. Teddy Bridgewater is what he is. Bridgewater isn’t going to win you game himself, but he can get you through some things.

The Saints can be cut from the list right away, it would take a miraculous cap savior to fixate that deal into their books. It just is not going to happen.

According to Schultz, Wilson is frustrated with his protection. This is something that has been a problem in Seattle for awhile. So far on the season Wilson has passed for 2,042 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions in nine games.

It isn’t likely that the Seahawks want to trade Wilson to another NFC team, so his landing spot will be the AFC somewhere if he is eventually moved in the offseason.

Denver has the cap space and some playmakers like Noah Fant, Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy - that make the transition more appealing for Wilson. It will be interesting to see if Wilson is moved, but this would be the betting location.

Finally, this puts to sleep any fan driven want for the Browns to trade for the Seahawks’ quarterback. Neither side would make it work and this is just one example of that.

