Report: Steelers would sign QB Baker Mayfield the next day if cut

One Browns’ rival would jump at the bit to sign quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield could potentially stay in the division, if he was to be cut by the Browns.

During ESPN’s Get Up this morning, Jeff Darlington said that Pittsburgh would sign the AFC North rival quarterback “the very next day” if he’s cut, per The Plain Dealer.

This would make for an awkward meeting twice a year between Mayfield and the Browns. It makes sense to bring in Mayfield to compete for the starting job. Steelers are without their guy from the last two decades, since Ben Roethlisberger retired.

Steelers opted to sign Mitchell Trubisky, but that is no sure thing that he works out for them. Trubisky struggled in Chicago before backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo for a year.

Mayfield would be an attractive option at the quarterback position if he was cut. His price tag would come down from $18 million dollars and he would not have all of that money guaranteed.

This is an interesting development with the fact that Mayfield could potentially head to the Browns’ rival, if the opportunity presented itself. For now, Mayfield remains on the Browns as the NFL Draft gets closer and closer.

