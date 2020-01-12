BrownsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Reports: Andrew Berry To Become Browns General Manager

Pete Smith

According to multiple reports, but specifically mentioned by Ed Kracz of Eagles Maven and Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan, the Cleveland Browns intend to hire Andrew Berry as their general manager, ending his time with the Eagles as Vice President of Football Operations. Berry was given permission to interview with the Brown for their general manager position and has been linked to new Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski as his preferred option. 

https://twitter.com/kracze/status/1216428732564615169

Berry was part of the Browns front office for three seasons, including two as Sashi Browns's right hand man and then the first year of Dorsey's tenure. At 31 years old, Berry would be one of the youngest executives in the NFL. He's incredibly intelligent, embracing data as well as an understanding of the game and where it's going.

Along with Paul DePodesta, the Chief Strategy Officer of the team, a Browns football operation with Stefanski as head coach and Berry as general manger would be the first time since the current ownership bought the team that the entire organization would be on the same page.

Since Berry was here from 2016 to 2018, he has some skin in the game with players on this roster and it's unlikely they will make wholesale changes. Players could be moved, but a hiring of Berry would largely be trying to continue the building this team has done.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns To Name Kevin Stefanski Head Coach

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns are going to name Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as their head coach.

Pete Smith

Atlanta Falcons Hire Tosh Lupoi as a Defensive Line Coach, Run Game Coordinator

The Atlanta Falcons have announced the second hiring of a Cleveland Browns assistant from the 2019 coaching staff. They are hiring Tosh Lupoi to be a defensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Pete Smith

Browns Seek, Receive Permission to Speak With Andrew Berry for GM Opening

The Cleveland Browns have asked for and received permission to speak wit Andrew Berry about their vacant general manager position. Berry, who was with the Browns from 2016 to 2018, spent this season as the Vice President of Football Operations for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pete Smith

Browns Request Permission to Interview Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds

According to a report from Dustin Fox of 92.3 The Fan, the Cleveland Browns have requested to interview Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds.

Pete Smith

Browns Conclude Interviewing Process With Josh McDaniels, Announcement Expected Saturday

The last of the interviews for the Cleveland Browns vacant head coaching position was completed on Friday with Josh McDaniels, the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. Now they are expected to make their decision on Saturday.

Pete Smith

A Disappointing Season For The Cleveland Browns Did Show Some Good Flashes

Cleveland Browns seen a lot of bad this season, but some good things flashed for them as well.

BrandonLittle

Pondering the Possibility of Josh McDaniels as Browns Head Coach

The Cleveland Browns are conducting their final head coaching interview Friday, speaking with Josh McDaniels, the New England Patriots offensive coordinator. McDaniels offers a number of positives as the potential head coach, but comes with some question marks.

Pete Smith

Kevin Stefanski's Appeal

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski is interviewing for the Cleveland Browns head coaching job for the third time in two seasons. The runner up to Freddie Kitchens last year, it's easy to see his appeal.

Pete Smith

Current, Former Browns Staffers News and Notes

As the Cleveland Browns narrow down their head coaching search, a few current and former team employees are making news with other teams.

Pete Smith

Joel Bitonio Named Pro Bowl Replacement for David DeCastro

Cleveland Browns left guard Joel Bitonio is replacing Pittsburgh Steelers guard David DeCastro to participate in the 2020 Pro Bowl. It will be his second consecutive Pro Bowl appearance.

Pete Smith