Reports: Andrew Berry To Become Browns General Manager

According to multiple reports, but specifically mentioned by Ed Kracz of Eagles Maven and Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan, the Cleveland Browns intend to hire Andrew Berry as their general manager, ending his time with the Eagles as Vice President of Football Operations. Berry was given permission to interview with the Brown for their general manager position and has been linked to new Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski as his preferred option.

Berry was part of the Browns front office for three seasons, including two as Sashi Browns's right hand man and then the first year of Dorsey's tenure. At 31 years old, Berry would be one of the youngest executives in the NFL. He's incredibly intelligent, embracing data as well as an understanding of the game and where it's going.

Along with Paul DePodesta, the Chief Strategy Officer of the team, a Browns football operation with Stefanski as head coach and Berry as general manger would be the first time since the current ownership bought the team that the entire organization would be on the same page.

Since Berry was here from 2016 to 2018, he has some skin in the game with players on this roster and it's unlikely they will make wholesale changes. Players could be moved, but a hiring of Berry would largely be trying to continue the building this team has done.