Reports: Browns to Hire Wade Phillips as Defensive Coordinator, Andrew Berry as General Manager

Pete Smith

According to Benjamin Allbright of Pro Football Network and Dustin Fox of 92.3 The Fan, Wade Phillips appears to be the next defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns. Phillips was mentioned as a possible hire earlier in the day according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. This is also confirming the reports that have been ongoing that Berry will be the team's general manager.

https://twitter.com/DustinFox37/status/1216934867046486016

For a rookie head coach in Kevin Stefanski, hiring Phillips would be the same move that Sean McVay made when he was hired by the Los Angeles Rams. Philips, who has been coaching in the NFL basically as long as Stefanski and McVay have been alive, offers a tremendous amount of experience and helps ease the transition to being a head coach. While the Rams opted to move on from him after this season, he was invaluable to helping them get established which earned them a chance to win the Super Bowl.

Phillips runs a 4-3 under scheme, which would be a slight change for the Browns, but what has made Phillips so successful is his ability to adjust his scheme to his talent. The Browns obviously have an immense amount of talent on the defensive front anchored by Myles Garrett, Sheldon Richardson and Olivier Vernon, but if he can maximize Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams, the Browns could be a good defense quickly.

Wade Phillips is 72 years old. Andrew Berry, 31, and Kevin Stefanski, 37, have been on this planet for a combined 68 years.

It's About Time The Browns Joined Football's Modern Age

Reports have the Cleveland Browns embracing in-game analytics with the new head coach, Kevin Stefanski, on a level they haven't previously. And this should be a welcome change as other teams have been doing this and the Browns were operating at a disadvantage.

Pete Smith

Reports: Andrew Berry To Become Browns General Manager

The Cleveland Browns intend to hire Andrew Berry as the team's general manager according to reports from Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan and Ed Kracz of Eagles Maven. Berry spent 2016 to 2018 with the Browns before going to the Eagles to be their Vice President of Football Operations this past season.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns To Name Kevin Stefanski Head Coach

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns are going to name Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as their head coach.

Pete Smith

Report: Browns Requested To Interview George Paton for General Manager Position, Would Be Good Chemistry With Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns have requested to interview the Minnesota Vikings assistant GM for their own GM position.

BrandonLittle

Jimmy Haslam Wants to Be More Involved? Good

According to a report from Steve Doerschuk of the Canton Repository, Cleveland Browns owner wants to be more involved in understanding what the team is doing. For many, that's a frightening thought, understandably, but it could be good news for the team.

Pete Smith

Atlanta Falcons Hire Tosh Lupoi as a Defensive Line Coach, Run Game Coordinator

The Atlanta Falcons have announced the second hiring of a Cleveland Browns assistant from the 2019 coaching staff. They are hiring Tosh Lupoi to be a defensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Pete Smith

Browns Seek, Receive Permission to Speak With Andrew Berry for GM Opening

The Cleveland Browns have asked for and received permission to speak wit Andrew Berry about their vacant general manager position. Berry, who was with the Browns from 2016 to 2018, spent this season as the Vice President of Football Operations for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pete Smith

Browns Request Permission to Interview Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds

According to a report from Dustin Fox of 92.3 The Fan, the Cleveland Browns have requested to interview Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds.

Pete Smith

Browns Conclude Interviewing Process With Josh McDaniels, Announcement Expected Saturday

The last of the interviews for the Cleveland Browns vacant head coaching position was completed on Friday with Josh McDaniels, the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. Now they are expected to make their decision on Saturday.

Pete Smith

A Disappointing Season For The Cleveland Browns Did Show Some Good Flashes

Cleveland Browns seen a lot of bad this season, but some good things flashed for them as well.

BrandonLittle