Ronald Leary A Good Option In Limited Market

Free agent guard Ronald Leary visited the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday, representing a potential option to fill the void created by three opt outs over concerns related to COVID-19.

The 31-year old Leary has a ton of experience, having played 77 games over the past seven seasons, starting 76. Unfortunately, Leary has played all 16 games just once, which was in 2013. In 2019 as a member of the Denver Broncos, he started 12 games.

Leary is eerily similar to Wyatt Teller. He's an effective pass protector but hasn't been a great run blocker. The Browns and offensive line coach Bill Callahan hope that Teller can take that next step, having had a full offseason to focus on right guard in this system, he can become a more complete guard.

If the Browns sign Leary, he does represent competition for Teller, but since Drew Forbes opted out of this season, the team has to be sold on Teller being the starter at right guard. If Leary is better, they will play him, but Teller is six years younger and still on his rookie deal, so he represents a potential long term solution while Leary is a stop gap.

Considering the circumstances for the Browns, Leary would be excellent depth, which is what the Browns need. The Browns signed Jovahn Fair and Michael Dunn, who are young players and they'd love to see them excel, but the team needed bodies to be able to rep when they practice with pads. Otherwise, they weren't going to be really be able to put together a second team offensive line.

Obviously it depends on whether intend to play this season, but options like Josh Kline represent a more permanent solution. Kline may not be interested in signing somewhere to compete given what he's accomplished. He may be trying to get a lucrative offer to be a starter and the Browns, with Teller now and Forbes coming back next year, likely aren't interested in paying out another large contract to an offensive lineman.

The Browns are paying premium deals to Bitonio, Jack Conklin, J.C. Tretter and they just invested a premium asset in rookie Jedrick Wills. From a team management standpoint, they'd really like to be able to put a player on a cheap contract between Tretter and Conklin and be able to excel, so they can invest money elsewhere on the roster.

Leary can step in and play at a high enough level if the Browns need him, he has the ability to step in and play in the wide zone scheme they want to run, but his track record with health has to be of concern. Assuming he checks out physically, which is likely a big reason why he visited, he's best suited to be depth that can play in a pinch. Leary represents the depth the Browns need at guard, but they have to prefer that Teller seizes the right guard job as a starter.

The Browns also announced the signing of pass rusher George Obinna, waiving defensive tackle Jeff Whatley to make room for him. Obinna initially signed with the Browns after the NFL Draft, but was briefly waived.

Whatley is a three-technique defensive tackle out of South Alabama. It's a difficult position to crack on the Browns roster with Sheldon Richardson and third round pick Jordan Elliot already there.