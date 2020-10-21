Ronnie Harrison Clears Concussion Protocol, Will Practice Wednesday

The Cleveland Browns announced that safety Ronnie Harrison has cleared the concussion protocol and will be practicing on Wednesday in preparation for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Harrison played well in the game against the Indianapolis Colts and intercepted a pass, which he returned for a touchdown, but he left the game with a concussion. As a result, he was unavailable in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns have trickled in Harrison over the last few weeks, but a Karl Joseph injury gave him an opportunity to step in the starting line up for the first time this season against the Colts. Harrison showed he is ready to contribute in this defense on a more substantial level.

Joseph's status is still up in the air, but even if it wasn't, Harrison has shown he requires more consideration for additional playing time, whether it's simply as the starting strong safety or being utilized in the slot.

Without both Joseph and Harrison, Sheldrick Redwine was forced into the lineup as the starting strong safety and he did perform admirably against the Steelers. He is more suited to play free safety or in the slot than strong.

Harrison was acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars and is still on his rookie contract, so the Browns will have him for at least one more season. The Browns will need to keep adding pieces at safety, but Harrison along with rookie Grant Delpit and Redwine provide an interesting baseline for the position.