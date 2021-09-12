Ronnie Harrison Ejected After Altercation with Chiefs Sideline

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was ejected after an altercation near the Kansas City Chiefs sideline that took place between Harrison and what appears to be a coach on the Chiefs sideline.

After an altercation with the Kansas City Chiefs sideline, including what appears to be coach, Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was ejected. Initially, the penalty was called on the Chiefs for a sideline altercation. They then changed it to offsetting penalties, ejecting Harrison for unsportsmanlike conduct.

As the video shows, Harrison is trying to move away from the pile. Whether he deliberately steps on the player or he's knocked backward by the Chiefs player bumping into him is up for debate.

The person, presumably a coach on the Chiefs sideline then shoves Harrison off the player on the ground. Harrison then responds by shoving the person who put his hands on him back before the flag is thrown.

Harrison deserves to get a personal foul penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. It's difficult to make the case that he should be ejected when he was contacted by someone who is never supposed to contact him.

Outside of a penalty called on the sideline, nothing at this point has been done in regards to the man who initially contacted Harrison.

Harrison's ejection means that M.J. Stewart takes his place at safety. Grant Delpit, the Browns third safety, is inactive, as he still recovers from complications as a result of a ruptured Achilles' he suffered last August.

The Browns lose a player for the game, but once again, in a game featuring the Browns and Chiefs, there is another major question mark regarding officiating in a game. The last was a head to head helmet collision not called in the Divisional Playoff in the Browns final game last season.

