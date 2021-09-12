September 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Ronnie Harrison Ejected After Altercation with Chiefs Sideline

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was ejected after an altercation near the Kansas City Chiefs sideline that took place between Harrison and what appears to be a coach on the Chiefs sideline.
Author:
Publish date:

After an altercation with the Kansas City Chiefs sideline, including what appears to be coach, Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was ejected. Initially, the penalty was called on the Chiefs for a sideline altercation. They then changed it to offsetting penalties, ejecting Harrison for unsportsmanlike conduct.

As the video shows, Harrison is trying to move away from the pile. Whether he deliberately steps on the player or he's knocked backward by the Chiefs player bumping into him is up for debate.

The person, presumably a coach on the Chiefs sideline then shoves Harrison off the player on the ground. Harrison then responds by shoving the person who put his hands on him back before the flag is thrown.

Harrison deserves to get a personal foul penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. It's difficult to make the case that he should be ejected when he was contacted by someone who is never supposed to contact him.

Outside of a penalty called on the sideline, nothing at this point has been done in regards to the man who initially contacted Harrison.

Harrison's ejection means that M.J. Stewart takes his place at safety. Grant Delpit, the Browns third safety, is inactive, as he still recovers from complications as a result of a ruptured Achilles' he suffered last August.

The Browns lose a player for the game, but once again, in a game featuring the Browns and Chiefs, there is another major question mark regarding officiating in a game. The last was a head to head helmet collision not called in the Divisional Playoff in the Browns final game last season.

READ MORE: Kareem Hunt Should be Browns Offensive X-Factor

Nov 1, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (71) prepares to take the field before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jedrick Wills Hurts Leg on Jarvis Landry Touchdown

Oct 25, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18)makes the catch as Cleveland Browns defensive back Ronnie Harrison (33)defends late in the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ronnie Harrison Ejected After Altercation with Chiefs Sideline

B748AF30-3785-4640-8B95-B744CFCF5667
Game Day

Active/Inactive List For Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs

5EC46B4E-CB9C-463A-BAF2-7E1235AA1E2F
Game Day

How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Aug 20, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; The Kansas City Chiefs offensive line gets in position against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Defensive Recipe to Counter Chiefs Offense

Aug 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns center Blake Hance (62) and offensive guard Colby Gossett (72) at the line of scrimmage with offensive guard Drew Forbes (79) against the New York Giants during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Film Room: Blake Hance, Super Utility Man

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney chants along with fans during NFL football training camp, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Brownscamp31 12
News

Jadeveon Clowney Returns to Practice Friday Along with Michael Dunn

Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Kareem Hunt Should be the X-Factor on Offense