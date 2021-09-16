September 16, 2021
Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley Might Miss Some Time Per Report

Ronnie Stanley, the Baltimore Ravens left tackle could miss this week's game and perhaps others due to an undisclosed injury per a report.
According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Baltimore Ravens could be without left tackle Ronnie Stanley this week and perhaps far longer.

It's not clear what the issue is Stanley is facing, but he had the worst game of his career Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. Stanley suffered a significant ankle injury last season that kept him out a large part of the season.

The Ravens are already struggling up front. Tyre Phillips, a reserve guard, left Monday's game on a cart. Alejandro Villanueva was consistently beaten by Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby. He may need to go back to left tackle if Stanley does miss time.

Patrick Makari could be the next man up at right tackle in that circumstance.

The Ravens interior is still in tact with Ben Powers, Bradley Bozeman and Kevin Zeitler. Nevertheless, the Ravens, who have been absolutely devastated with injuries so far this year, face yet another challenge.

Running back has seen three players go out for the year including J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill while LB L.J. Fort and CB Marcus Peters are out for the season on the defensive side of the ball.

The Ravens lost a close game to the Raiders, coming down to overtime. Now preparing for a tough test against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Ravens might quickly be coming to a breaking point on the season between the standings and the state of the roster.

