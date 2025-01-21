RUMOR: Browns Could Pursue Unexpected QB Option
The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a very precarious position when it comes to their quarterback situation heading into 2025.
The Browns' answer under center is certainly not on the roster, and while they own the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, momentum is building toward Cleveland actually not selecting a signal-caller at that spot.
Could the Browns find their answer via other means?
Jared Muller of Dawgs By Nature thinks so and has revealed that he has heard Cleveland could be interested in a rather unexpected quarterback option: Geno Smith.
Here's the thing: Smith is under contract with the Seattle Seahawks through the end of next season, so the hope would be that the Seahawks cut Smith or trade him.
Speculation has been swirling that Seattle could release Smith in the coming months, which would certainly make things a lot easier for the Browns from an acquisition perspective.
The problem is that Cleveland doesn't have a lot of cap room, so it would have to land Smith on a cheap one-year deal, outbidding other quarterback-needy teams in the process.
Of course, the question is whether or not the Browns would even want to go in this direction.
Smith is 34 years old and is coming off of a rather lackluster 2024 campaign in which he threw 21 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions.
That being said, the West Virginia University product is certainly a better alternative than what Cleveland currently has at its disposal, and he would represent a nice bridge option for the future.
If the Browns feel they won't be trying to land a signal-caller in April, Smith may actually be one of their best choices available.