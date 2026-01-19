Bills Rightfully Ripped for Embarrassing Mistake in Sean McDermott Firing Statement

The Bills announced a surprising move on Monday morning as they decided to fire Sean McDermott after his ninth season as head coach. The move came just a few days after Buffalo lost to Denver in the divisional round in a game that could have gone their way if not for a couple of controversial calls in overtime.

How the team announced the move came with a lot of criticism, and rightfully so. The Bills did the usual thing of putting out a lengthy statement from owner Terry Pegula in which he explained the decision while giving McDermott his flowers for the good job that he did during his tenure.

But people on social media were quick to notice a pretty bad typo in the first sentence. It read: “Sean has done an admiral job of leading our football team for the past nine seasons."

Admiral. Not admirable. Admiral. Five words into the statement! That's just a bad look for the Bills.

Here's the statement:

Statement from Bills owner Terry Pegula, via @BuffaloBills: pic.twitter.com/j9QWsk9cdL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2026

The team apparently learned of that mistake and corrected it in the email blast that it sent out to fans.

Weird. The Bills fixed it in the email blast that just went out https://t.co/2zXM0HQ2k2 pic.twitter.com/1rHGK1aPzW — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) January 19, 2026

While the Bills will now begin their search for a new coach (with a familiar name quickly being linked to the opening), social media had fun blasting them for making such a bad mistake in their statement about McDermott.

nightmare fuel: having a typo 5 words into the quote from ownership firing a head coach https://t.co/OX7ib3a8lN — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) January 19, 2026

Using "admiral" instead of "admirable" in the first sentence of a controversial head coach firing is a brutal mistake. Truly a captain offense. https://t.co/dHqk8wTPMs — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) January 19, 2026

At least McDermott can hold his head high knowing he did an admiral job. pic.twitter.com/14Os5U3rFT — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) January 19, 2026

The Buffalo Bills official statement ...



But what is "an admiral job"? pic.twitter.com/2BVGpK39kt — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) January 19, 2026

Tough few days for the Bills.

