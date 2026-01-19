Bills Rightfully Ripped for Embarrassing Mistake in Sean McDermott Firing Statement
The Bills announced a surprising move on Monday morning as they decided to fire Sean McDermott after his ninth season as head coach. The move came just a few days after Buffalo lost to Denver in the divisional round in a game that could have gone their way if not for a couple of controversial calls in overtime.
How the team announced the move came with a lot of criticism, and rightfully so. The Bills did the usual thing of putting out a lengthy statement from owner Terry Pegula in which he explained the decision while giving McDermott his flowers for the good job that he did during his tenure.
But people on social media were quick to notice a pretty bad typo in the first sentence. It read: “Sean has done an admiral job of leading our football team for the past nine seasons."
Admiral. Not admirable. Admiral. Five words into the statement! That's just a bad look for the Bills.
Here's the statement:
The team apparently learned of that mistake and corrected it in the email blast that it sent out to fans.
While the Bills will now begin their search for a new coach (with a familiar name quickly being linked to the opening), social media had fun blasting them for making such a bad mistake in their statement about McDermott.
Tough few days for the Bills.
