Report: Seahawks Would be Open to Extending Baker Mayfield

If the Seattle Seahawks traded for Baker Mayfield they would be willing to extend his contract, per a report.

The Seattle Seahawks have been connected to trading for a veteran quarterback since they traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. No other quarterback has been connected to the Seattle Seahawks more than Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. According to Josina Anderson, if the Seahawks were to acquire Mayfield they are even interested in extending his contract, perhaps an enticing move for Mayfield himself.

Mayfield remains on the Browns’ roster and is set to play on the fifth year of his rookie contract, making nearly $19 million. The Browns want to trade Mayfield, but it has not been the easiest with the price after the year he had last season.

The Broncos currently have Drew Lock and Geno Smith on the roster. Lock was a part of the trade package that was sent to Seattle for Wilson. Mayfield would have the highest ceiling of any quarterback on their roster, and he’s shown it in instances such as the Browns’ run into the playoffs two seasons ago.

Browns are set to move forward with Deshaun Watson and Jacoby Brissett. Watson recently made a big move in his legal ongoings.

