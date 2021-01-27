Senior Bowl: 4 Defensive Ends to Watch, 4 That Likely Won't Interest Browns

With the Senior Bowl in full swing with the pads coming on Wednesday and Thursday, the Cleveland Browns have a need at defensive end and there are four players in Mobile that could be at least part of the answer.

The Cleveland Browns approach the offseason with an obvious need at defensive end and this year's Senior Bowl has a nice collection of players that could be at least part of the solution.

To this point, the Browns have favored going with longer, heavier defenders on the edge to be able to prevent opponents from getting outside of them while also having the necessary heft to avoid being overpowered.

When Joe Woods was with the Denver Broncos, they opted for standup edge rushers, so it's not impossible they could go that route with the Browns, but every defensive end they've brought in has been bigger. Even with Olivier Vernon's unfortunate Achilles' rupture, the Browns have Adrian Clayborn, who is around 280 pounds. Cameron Malveaux and Joe Jackson are on the bigger side as well.

Players that stand out as targets that fit what the Browns like at defensive end.

Payton Turner, DE Houston - The first day of practice he was actually lined up as a defensive tackle in what appears to be a shortage at the position this year. He's 6'5 3/8" 270 and looks the part of an NFL defensive end. He's pretty quick, uses his hands well. This week will allow him to display more power than he has in college. So the move inside this week might be beneficial for him from a development standpoint as he was playing a standup end for the Cougars.

Patrick Jones, DE Pitt - Jones is physically impressive and plays with great power. For as good as he looks, it's just a matter of putting it all together, particularly with counter moves. If he can effectively string together moves, win after initially blocked, he's got a ton of potential going into the NFL.

Chauncey Golston, DE Iowa - Overshadowed by how dominant Daviyon Nixon was, but Golson is a big, strong player who can shed blocks effectively. His speed might be the biggest question, but he had a great season for the Hawkeyes in terms of production.

Elerson Smith, DE Northern Iowa - Long, lean, almost graceful looking edge defender. Was great against FCS competition. Northern Iowa didn't play in 2020, so the Senior Bowl gives him an opportunity to show he belongs with a higher level of competition and the work he's done this past season without being able to play.

Players that fit the profile the Browns appear to like, but may not be of interest.

Rashad Weaver, DE Pitt - Weaver and Jones were a dynamic duo for the Panthers, but Weaver is already 23 years old. And while 23 isn't too old to enjoy a great career in the NFL, the first draft under Andrew Berry as general manager didn't draft anyone older than 22.

Carlos Basham, DL Wake Forest - Boogie Basham had outstanding production for the Demon Deacons, but his senior year he got heavier and slower. It seems like he should be playing around 270, but he showed up to the Senior Bowl at 280. That's not necessarily a problem, but it just seems like he's positioning himself as a tweener. He can play a 5-tech in an odd front, but does he just gain 10 pounds and move inside or lose 10 pounds and play outside? He turned 23 in December as well.

Daelin Hayes, DE Notre Dame - Hayes looks good on film and will probably shine this week, but he just never produced at a high level. Always a good cog in the fighting Irish defense and lauded as a leader, he just didn't make a big enough impact.

Jonathan Cooper, DE Ohio State - Cooper suffers from the same problem as Hayes. In Cooper's case, he did produce in terms of sacks, but everything else falls short.

