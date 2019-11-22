Sheldon Richardson Lone Starting Defensive Lineman for Sunday

The Cleveland Browns announced that Olivier Vernon will be out this week against the Miami Dolphins with the knee sprain he suffered at the ends of the game against the Denver Broncos. They hope he will be back for the rematch with the Pittsburgh Steelers, when they will also have Larry Ogunjobi back from suspension. Myles Garrett is out for the remainder of the season, leaving Sheldon Richardson the lone starting starting defensive lineman to play against the Dolphins.

The Browns also announced that Joe Schobert is questionable to play this week after he came up on the injury report yesterday with a groin issue. Add in the fact the team officially put Morgan Burnett on injured reserve with a torn Achilles' and Eric Murray continues to be out and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has his work cut out for him this week, even if it is against the hapless Dolphins.

Offensively, they are as healthy as they have been all season, but they are not going to activate David Njoku this week. It's likely he will be back for the game against the Steelers.

The Browns sit at 4-6 with an opportunity to take another big step toward mount .500, but even as bad as the Dolphins are, it's not going to be easy simply because the Browns could be without four key starters in their front seven.