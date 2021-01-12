Sheldrick Redwine On Changing Culture: "We've Taken It to Heart"

Tuesday, Cleveland Browns safety Sheldrick Redine was a guest on the Jim Rome Show talking about the win in Pittsburgh over the Steelers as well as the changing culture in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns safety Sheldrick Redwine was a guest on the Jim Rome Show on Tuesday discussing the win against the Pittsburgh Steelers as well as the culture of the team. Redwine recorded an interception, one of four the Browns defense was able to force against Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers to win the game, 48-37. The Browns advance to the Divisional Round to play the Kansas City Chiefs.

Much of the conversation was about the focus the Browns had leading up to the game, avoiding the number of distractions that were being thrown at them, including not having their head coach at the game due to COVID-19.

For Redwine specifically, he has watched his position group deal with a number of issues. Andrew Sendejo was out due to a positive test for the two games ahead of the playoffs. Ronnie Harrison had a false positive after coming off a shoulder injury and Jovante Moffatt was classified as a close contact.

In the end, everyone was available to play from that position group and all of them contributed to the victory. The nature of the NFL often causes attrition and results in players having to step up in these types of situations, but the added element of the pandemic has taken that to another level.

Redwine also discussed the Gloria Redwine Foundation, created in honor of his great grandmother, furthers the efforts of social justice. He used the My Cause, My Cleats opportunity to showcase that effort.

They also discussed what Redwine has done off the field in terms of enriching and educating himself as well as bitcoin.