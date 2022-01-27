Skip to main content
Steelers Ben Roethlisberger Calls it a Career

Steelers Ben Roethlisberger Calls it a Career

Steelers will be in search of a new quarterback as Ben Roethlisberger calls it a career.

Steelers will be in search of a new quarterback as Ben Roethlisberger calls it a career.

Next season will be a lot different for one Cleveland Browns opponent in particular. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is calling it a career after 18 seasons with the team. The future hall of fame quarterback took to Twitter to announce the retirement. Something that everyone knew was coming. 2021 was a farewell tour for Roethlisberger. 

Roethlisberger basically owned the Browns for many years in each matchup. With an overall record of 26-3-1 against the Browns, Cleveland will be happy with the announcement.

In his time as the Steelers quarterback, Roethlisberger passed for 64,088 yards and threw 418 touchdowns. Roethlisberger had 53 game-winning drives and made 41 comebacks over the course of his career. In 2006 and 2009 Roethlisberger won Super Bowl rings.

Read More

It will be interesting to see where the Steelers go at the quarterback position. Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins are on the roster, but neither have showed promising things in terms of being the franchise quarterback.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

9352644F-0219-40FE-AB04-4D38F1C2243D
News

Steelers Ben Roethlisberger Calls it a Career

41 seconds ago
Jul 28, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Jovante Moffatt (35) catches a pass during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

New York Jets Sign Former Cleveland Browns Safety

17 hours ago
C19935CE-3F26-47F0-BDFC-8D80973E06F1
News

Browns Receive Draft Compensation as Vikings Hire Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

18 hours ago
For Pete's Sake
Podcasts

For Pete's Sake - Divisional Round

20 hours ago
Browns Helmet
Featured Content

2022 Cleveland Browns Mock Draft, Vol. 2

Jan 26, 2022
Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) sits on the bench during the second half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
News

Baker Mayfield Says he is Taking a Break From Social Media

Jan 25, 2022
Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs the ball against Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Place Three on PFWA All-Rookie Team

Jan 25, 2022
NFL Playoffs Should Offer Hope to Cleveland Browns
News

Browns Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Favorite for Vikings General Manager Opening

Jan 25, 2022