Steelers Ben Roethlisberger Calls it a Career

Next season will be a lot different for one Cleveland Browns opponent in particular. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is calling it a career after 18 seasons with the team. The future hall of fame quarterback took to Twitter to announce the retirement. Something that everyone knew was coming. 2021 was a farewell tour for Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger basically owned the Browns for many years in each matchup. With an overall record of 26-3-1 against the Browns, Cleveland will be happy with the announcement.

In his time as the Steelers quarterback, Roethlisberger passed for 64,088 yards and threw 418 touchdowns. Roethlisberger had 53 game-winning drives and made 41 comebacks over the course of his career. In 2006 and 2009 Roethlisberger won Super Bowl rings.

It will be interesting to see where the Steelers go at the quarterback position. Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins are on the roster, but neither have showed promising things in terms of being the franchise quarterback.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!