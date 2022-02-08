Skip to main content

Steelers Hire Former Browns Player as Assistant Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new coach for the wide receivers, one that has familiarity with the AFC North.

Pittsburgh Steelers newest assistant coach will have some familiarity with the AFC North. Steelers announced that Frisman Jackson will be the team’s next wide receivers coach. Jackson spent the 2002-06 seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

In Jackson’s time with Cleveland he appeared in 34 games with 40 receptions for 490 yards and a touchdown.

 Jackson played quarterback at Northern Illinois from 1997-1999. Then, transferred to Western Illinois where he played receiver in 2001. This was the start of Jackson playing receiver and throwing in the bag on the quarterback dream. 

Following the playing career, Jackson coached in the college ranks, before making his NFL coaching debut with the Tennesssee Titans in 2017. Jackson coached receivers with the Titans, Baylor, Carolina Panthers, before his move to Pittsburgh.

Jackson is 42 and seems to be gathering plenty of coaching experience. At this rate it will be cool to see where he’s at in just a few years.

