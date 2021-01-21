Dwayne Haskins Signing With Steelers Per Albert Breer

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to sign quarterback Dwayne Haskins as long as meetings with coaches go well according to Albert Breer of TheMMQB.

Albert Breer of TheMMQB is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to sign former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins as long as his meetings with coaches go smoothly.

Haskins was the 15th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, was released by Washington after issues stemming from immaturity combined with poor play became problematic enough to cut him. Once Taylor Heinecke had clearly passed him on the depth chart, he was no longer a factor and they did not want to deal with the distractions as head coach Ron Rivera is trying to usher in a new era.

The Steelers, meanwhile, have no answer at quarterback combined with no money. They pushed all their chips in for this season to try to make one last Super Bowl run, knowing full well that they would be forced to completely rebuild the following season.

Ben Roethlisberger struggled at the end of the season and the playoffs, looking old and weathered. He's scheduled to make $41 million in 2021 if they keep him or $22 million to cut him.

The Steelers have said in the past that Mason Rudolph is their future as they simultaneously tried to sign Jameis Winston last offseason, losing out to the New Orleans Saints.

Haskins clearly has talent and is still just 23 years old. He came out of college with an extremely limited amount of experience and a lack of self awareness has created additional problems for him.

Nevertheless, if he can mature and embrace an opportunity to simply focus on improving at his craft, there's a path for Haskins to be an option to be a starter for the Steelers in the future as they rebuild the offense. This might be the best hope for them to be able to find a quarterback for life after Roethlisberger.

READ MORE: Defense: The Browns Need One, What They Need to Do to Get It