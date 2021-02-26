Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

Duke Johnson Released by Texans

The Houston Texans announced the release of running back Duke Johnson on Thursday. A player they gave the Cleveland Browns a third round pick to acquire lasted two seasons with the team.
Author:
Publish date:

The Houston Texans have announced the release of former Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson. An excellent trade made during John Dorsey's tenure in spite of a problem he created, the Browns were able to get a third round pick for Johnson, who didn't fundamentally change the fortunes of the Texans in any meaningful way.

Yet another example of the incredible failure of Bill O'Brien acting as his own general manager, the return on Johnson's trade was remarkably high, especially considering that Dorsey more or less outed Johnson when the team signed Kareem Hunt as a free agent, which led to Johnson requesting a trade.

Johnson's first season was reasonably productive. He played all 16 games when the Browns needed him to be active for ten to meet the conditions to get a third round pick, Johnson ran for 410 yards at 4.9 yards per carry and had 410 yards receiving at 6.6 yards per target. He scored five touchdowns that season and got to experience a playoff game before the Browns did.

His second season was representative of the team as a whole. Johnson played 11 games and had just 484 total yards with a single touchdown. The team largely fell apart in general, but Johnson missed games for the first time in his career and couldn't produce in the running game. He was a still a decent receiving option, averaging 7.1 yards per target, but he only had 249 yards.

Johnson shouldn't have much problem finding a home for a team that wants him to be primarily a receiving option out of the backfield that can help protect the quarterback. It was always going to be incredibly difficult for him to live up to the third round pick exchanged for him. There is talk that the Texans want to re-sign him, but at a much lower cost.

The Browns selected linebacker Jacob Phillips with the pick acquired from the Texans. Sadly, he suffered knee injuries which limited what he was able to do as a rookie, but eventually got on the field and flashed some promise. Trading a third round pick for Johnson was a bad investment but it remains to see what Phillips will become in order to evaluate how well the Browns took advantage of the trade.

Oct 20, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson (25) runs towards the end zone in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
News

Duke Johnson Released by Texans

Dec 20, 2019; Frisco, TX, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes wide receiver Isaiah McKoy (23) runs the ball against Utah State Aggies defensive end Tipa Galeai (10) in the third quarter during the Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Fits in 2021 NFL Draft: Isaiah McKoy, WR Kent State

Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) runs the for a touchdown after intercepting the ball during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
News

J.J. Watt Has Reportedly Been Offered $15-16 Million Per Season

Dec 26, 2019; Shreveport, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs mascot poses for a photo before the game between the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and the Miami Hurricanes at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Fits in 2021 NFL Draft: Milton Williams, DL Louisiana Tech

Dec 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report Suggests Browns Won't Be Getting J.J. Watt

Steelers offensive issues deeper than Roethlisberger's elbow
News

Aimless Steelers Steer Into Losing Skid With Decision on Ben Roethlisberger

Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jamin Davis (44) comes up with a fumbles ball during a football game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Nov. 28, 2020. [Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun] Flgai 112820 Ufvs Kentucky 28
Featured Content

Browns Fits in 2021 NFL Draft: Jamin Davis, LB Kentucky

Cleveland Browns Post-Season Positional Review: Tight Ends
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Post-Season Positional Review: Tight Ends