The Modern QBU? It Should Be Obvious; The Browns Have One Of The Biggest Reasons

Reid Foster and Gary Gramling of TheMMQB are determining which schools deserve the moniker of being the modern U for various positions and quarterback is a natural starting point. For Cleveland Browns fans, the answer is obvious, since Baker Mayfield was an outstanding quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners, winning the Heisman Trophy and setting records along the way for efficiency before becoming the number one overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Mayfield had the most efficient collegiate season for a quarterback in history as a junior, then came back and broke it as a senior. In the NFL, the former Sooner signal caller hit the ground running, making his debut in a nationally televised game in place of an injured Tyrod Taylor. Mayfield led the Browns from behind to defeat the New York Jets, securing the team's first victory of that season and ending a historic drought overall.

Mayfield would go on to have an outstanding year overall, one of the best for a rookie in NFL history. He set the rookie record for touchdowns in a season and wasn't far from the franchise mark for yards in a season despite only playing in 14 games. His second year in the league did not go nearly as smoothly as problems with the coaching staff, the roster and his own struggles all combined to see the Browns falter, falling far short of some lofty expectations.

A new head coach, front office and an even more potent offense, Mayfield enters year three with everything in place for him to be the quarterback Browns fans have been waiting for, leading an incredibly talented offense that should be the driving force for the team.