BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

The Modern QBU? It Should Be Obvious; The Browns Have One Of The Biggest Reasons

Pete Smith

Reid Foster and Gary Gramling of TheMMQB are determining which schools deserve the moniker of being the modern U for various positions and quarterback is a natural starting point. For Cleveland Browns fans, the answer is obvious, since Baker Mayfield was an outstanding quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners, winning the Heisman Trophy and setting records along the way for efficiency before becoming the number one overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Mayfield had the most efficient collegiate season for a quarterback in history as a junior, then came back and broke it as a senior. In the NFL, the former Sooner signal caller hit the ground running, making his debut in a nationally televised game in place of an injured Tyrod Taylor. Mayfield led the Browns from behind to defeat the New York Jets, securing the team's first victory of that season and ending a historic drought overall.

Mayfield would go on to have an outstanding year overall, one of the best for a rookie in NFL history. He set the rookie record for touchdowns in a season and wasn't far from the franchise mark for yards in a season despite only playing in 14 games. His second year in the league did not go nearly as smoothly as problems with the coaching staff, the roster and his own struggles all combined to see the Browns falter, falling far short of some lofty expectations.

A new head coach, front office and an even more potent offense, Mayfield enters year three with everything in place for him to be the quarterback Browns fans have been waiting for, leading an incredibly talented offense that should be the driving force for the team.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who Is The Modern Linebacker U? One Member of the Browns Attended

In a series from TheMMQB of evaluating the top universities for producing NFL talent over the past ten years, Gary Gramling and Reid Foster take a look at the linebacker position and the Cleveland Browns have a player that attended their answer.

Pete Smith

Colts Agree To Deal With Former Browns DB T.J. Carrie

The Indianapolis Colts have come to an agreement with free agent defensive back T.J. Carrie, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The details of the contract have not been made public, but the former Cleveland Browns defensive back upgrades the depth in the Colts secondary.

Pete Smith

AFC North: Best And Worst Moves In Free Agency

The Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers have all made moves during the free agency period. Some of them appear to be great moves and a few are at least a little curious. Looking at each team in the division, their best and worst moves plus an under the radar move that could be valuable.

Pete Smith

Browns Have Put Together Solid Offensive Line Depth, Overall Unit In Good Position

The Cleveland Browns still have to add their starting left tackle, likely coming in the NFL Draft, but they haven't sat on their hands since signing Jack Conklin. They have put together a solid group of offensive line that can function as depth as well as competition.

Pete Smith

Whether Or Not The Browns Acknowledge It, Trading For Trent Williams A Terrible Idea

The Cleveland Browns are continually linked to possibly trading for Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams, but even if they won't rule it out, it makes far more sense, gives the more resources to simply draft their left tackle in April.

Pete Smith

Ravens To Sign Derek Wolfe To One-Year Deal, Replacing Michael Brockers

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a one-year deal worth $6 million with Derek Wolfe. The move comes after the deal between the Ravens and Michael Brockers fell through, resulting in him re-signing with the Los Angeles Rams.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Sign Center Evan Brown

The Cleveland Browns announced they had signed center Evan Brown in the same press release that officially announced the signing of defensive tackle Andrew Billings. Brown is an athletic center that provides badly needed depth behind J.C. Tretter.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

What is the Cost to bring Everson Griffen to Cleveland?

Andrew Berry still may want to create cap space while improving the defensive line. Former Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen could be the veteran to address both of those issues for the Cleveland Browns.

Shawn Stevenson

TheMMQB's Browns Team Needs

TheMMQB has come up with their team needs for all 32 teams heading into the 2020 NFL Draft as well as some possible draft targets. Andy Benoit and Gary Gramling present their look at the Cleveland Browns in each facet.

Pete Smith

Michael Brockers Heading Back to Rams After Deal With Ravens Falls Apart

Defensive tackle Michael Brockers is signing a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams after the deal he had in place with the Baltimore Ravens fell apart, leaving them with a sizable hole in their defensive line.

Pete Smith