Browns, Ravens Both 2-1: Three Takeaways From Ravens Loss to Chiefs

Despite being the most dominant team in the NFL the first two weeks and playing at home, the Baltimore Ravens were soundly defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs, dropping them to 2-1 and in a tie for second place in the AFC North with the Cleveland Browns behind the 3-0 Pittsburgh Steelers.

It was a masterpiece of gameplanning by the Chiefs, who were consistently one step ahead of the Ravens on both sides of the ball. The defense kept keying on window dressing from the Chiefs offense only to completely miss what Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes were actually trying to accomplish. Meanwhile, a combination of maintaining outside contain and a fearsome interior pass rush found Lamar Jackson under siege.

A few takeaways from the Ravens.

1. Calais Campbell is the MVP of the Ravens defense.

34 years old, but still playing at an incredibly high level, Campbell was a huge reason this game didn't get out of control earlier. Between his ability to rush the passer, athleticism and length, he was the one player that consistently stood out for the Ravens defense.

Campbell was able to deflect a pass on a screen pass that looked like it would have scored easily among the plays he made in the game. He was the only player for the Ravens that seemed able to generate any pressure against Patrick Mahomes. The Ravens pass rush was often non-existent, which forced them to blitz and Mahomes punished them for it almost every single time.

For a team trying to win the Super Bowl this year, the acquisition of Campbell was a major coup and even though the Ravens were defeated, he showcased just how valuable he was.

2. Lamar Jackson has improved every year, but he still struggles when playing from behind.

Jackson has improved his passing each year and he's virtually unrecognizable compared to his rookie year in terms of accuracy, touch and timing. Nevertheless, both Jackson and the Ravens offense struggle when they find themselves down two or more scores.

In both playoff games, the loss to the Cleveland Browns last season, Jackson and the Ravens go from this truly dynamic, often times unpredictable offensive machine and becomes limited and relatively easy to stop.

Jackson only had 97 yards passing in this game. He was victimized by a number of drops, but it's difficult to ignore the pattern that has developed. The Ravens rarely play from behind because they've been such a potent team, but until Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are able to come back from a two-score deficit to win a game, it's really difficult to believe they will win the Super Bowl.

Look no further than what Mahomes and the Chiefs were able to do last year in the playoffs, overcoming ridiculous deficits to win and ultimately win the Super Bowl. That's an unrealistic expectation and only goes to show just how special Mahomes is.

Nevertheless, the fact the Ravens with Jackson and this offense have never been able to come back from a two-score deficit to win stands out. They rarely are even to make it competitive, often times looking completely powerless. Last night, the Ravens were able to get it from a three-score game to a one-score game in the second half, albeit briefly.

Jackson is a terrific quarterback and as good as he is, there's still so much room for him to grow, which is equal parts exciting and terrifying. As for the rest of the league, the key to beating the Ravens is to get up two scores. It's not entirely clear why everyone doesn't do that.

3. The recipe for beating the Ravens hasn't changed, but that doesn't make it any easier.

The Ravens with Lamar Jackson are 0-3 against the Chiefs and 2-1 against the Browns. The 2019 Browns were able to cause problems for Jackson in both games the same way the Chiefs have in all three of their matchups.

1. Contain Lamar Jackson in the pocket.

It's not going to happen every time because he's such a gifted athlete, he will get out, find plays with his arm or create them with his legs. The goal is still to try to corral him in the pocket, giving him two choices. Drop back further or step up in the pocket.

2. Generate consistent interior pressure.

The Chiefs have Chris Jones, who is one of the most dominant defensive tackles in the league. He recorded two sacks and two forced fumbles against the Ravens in this game. An incredible combination of speed and power, he was able to get into the backfield and chase Jackson down on a few occasions. It's not a coincidence that the Chiefs have beaten the Ravens three times with his impact in the middle.

The Browns don't have Jones, but they do have Sheldon Richardson, Larry Ogunjobi and Jordan Elliott. Richardson has shown the ability to dominate, but it's far more of a group effort. It was a real problem for the Ravens in 2019. The combination of that interior pressure from them and Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon squeezing the pocket enabled them to get to Jackson.

Vernon has to get healthy, but Adrian Clayborn, currently battling a strained hip is capable. Porter Gustin is an energy guy that can create some pressure.

3. Score at least 28 points.

In the 19 games he's played in 2019 and 2020, the Ravens have lost four games. The Browns scored 40, the Chiefs scored 33 and 34 and the Tennessee Titans scored 28 in the playoff game.

In the other 15 games, the Ravens haven't given up more than 23 points. And the one game they gave up 23, they won 26-23 against the Pittsburgh Steelers with Mason Rudolph at quarterback. The Ravens only surrendered 20 or more points in two other games and they won both by three scores.

Good luck.