Tight end Austin Hooper signs with Tennessee Titans

Austin Hooper is heading to the Tennessee Titans after being cut by the Cleveland Browns.

Austin Hooper is heading back south. The former Cleveland Browns tight end is signing a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, per a report.

Hooper signed a multi-year deal with the Browns two off seasons ago, but the signing never lived up to the hype. Hooper was cut to save money and the Browns went their opposite way without the tight end.

Now, Hooper will look to prove himself again on a one year deal in Tennessee. The deal is worth six million dollars.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!