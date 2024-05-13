Tom Brady To Make His Broadcast Debut at Cleveland Browns Stadium
The Dallas Cowboys are traveling to Cleveland to take on the Browns in Week One of the 2024 NFL season, and with that comes the FOX NFL Sunday "A-Team. Only this year, there will be a new color analyst.
OThe greatest quarterback to ever play football, Tom Brady, is taking his talents to the broadcast booth to join forces with Kevin Burkhardt as a member of FOX's number-one broadcast team. Brady's new job is not going to be a walk in the park. He is taking over for Greg Olsen who came onto the broadcast scene and quickly ascended to become one of the best in the game.
However, when your company signs Tom Brady to a 10 year $375 million contract, you know your days are numbered in that booth.
Brady's journey into the broadcast booth has the potential to create some of the best football soundtracks that we have ever heard. Brady's football resume speaks for itself but as he has gotten further and further away from playing the game, he has worked his way into the content game more and more.
He has been seen on the Monday Night Manning Cast, the Pat McAfee Show, his own podcast Let's Go, and in so many more places in the content world. It's evident from his track record that Brady will work harder than every one to be the best at what he does.
For his second career, his journey will begin on the shores of Lake Erie when Cleveland takes on the Dallas Cowboys in Week One of 2024.