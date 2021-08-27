August 27, 2021
Browns Rookie Linebacker Tony Fields Practicing For First Time in Training camp

Friday, the Cleveland Browns saw fifth round pick, linebacker Tony Fields II, practice for the first time in training camp this year, coming back from a foot injury.
Cleveland Browns fifth round pick Tony Fields II practiced for the first time in training camp on Friday. Fields suffered a foot injury in minicamp that kept him out a few weeks and during his time away from camp suffered a foot injury to his other foot that then kept him out for all of training camp to this point.

Fields was selected out of West Virginia as a grad transfer, having started his career at the University of Arizona. Along with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Fields was of a transition to bringing in a lighter set of linebackers that could play within the defensive scheme run by Joe Woods.

To this point, only JOK has been able to participate and the Browns have suffered injuries to players such as last year's third round pick Jacob Phillips. out with a torn bicep tendon. Montrel Meander also suffered a ruptured Achilles', so as much as the Browns have tried to bolster their linebacker position, they have found themselves shrothanded.

It's difficult to project how the Browns will handle Fields at this point with a few weeks before the season starts. The Browns liked Fields enough to draft him, but they have an extremely competitive roster, so the decision will not be an easy one.

Nevertheless, it's good news for the Browns to finally get to see Fields out there, who  has to be excited to finally get out there and practice in training camp for the team that drafted him in April.

Oct 17, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Tony Fields II (1) celebrates with linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo (7) after a defensive stop during the third quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
