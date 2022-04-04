Skip to main content

Tracker: NFL Draft Prospects Visiting Cleveland Browns

A look at the NFL Draft prospects who are visiting the Cleveland Browns prior to the 2022 NFL Draft later this month.

Teams have started welcoming in players for their “top 30” visits this week. Cleveland Browns do not have a first round draft pick at this time, but still will have some players in town.

Though Cleveland does not have a first round pick, that does not mean they wouldn’t be able to move up to the end of the first round.

This list will update as more becomes available. 

TE Greg Dulcich (UCLA)

Dulcich kind of jumped up the boards with a good Senior Bowl performance. But, before that he enjoyed pretty good junior and seasons in college. As a junior, Dulcich had 517 receiving yards, in just seven games.

As a senior, the tight end played in 11 games and recorded 725 receiving yards. While at UCLA, Dulcich recorded 11 receiving touchdowns.

Dulcich weighed in at 243 pounds, standing 6-foot-4 at the NFL Combine. The UCLA product ran a 4.69 40-yard dash as well.

Dulcich is a proven receiving threat at the college level and could be an attractive selection for the Browns. The team cut Austin Hooper, while David Njoku and Harrison Bryant will lead the room. The offense operates on multiple tight ends, so bringing back Stephen Carlson, or a rookie makes plenty of sense.

