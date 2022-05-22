Browns to Have Two Assistant General Managers?

According to separate reports, the Cleveland Browns intend to promote Glenn Cook to assistant general manager and hire Catherine Raiche as assistant general manager, meaning the team would have two.

The Cleveland Browns have promoted Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook, adding the title of Assistant General Manager according to a report by Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

Cook has been with the Browns since he was hired in 2016 as Assistant Director of Pro Scouting, coming to the team the same year Andrew Berry was hired by then Executive Vice President Sashi Brown. In 2020, Cook was promoted to Vice President of Player Personnel.

Cook s now on the radar of NFL teams looking for general manager candidates and interviewed with the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings this past offseason. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the team's Vice President of Player Operations was hired by the Vikings.

When reporting came out that the Browns were looking at Philadelphia Eagles executive Catherine Raiche at to replace Adofo-Mensah, potentially to receiving the title of assistant GM, there was a suggestion that Cook wasn't thrilled with the idea of having someone hired to be ahead of him in the pecking order.

As this news broke, Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report is reporting that the Browns are still interested in hiring Raiche, intending to hire her as the VP of Football Ops and giving her the title of assistant GM, meaning the Browns would have two.

As Raiche is already the VP of Football Ops with the Eagles, giving her the title of assistant general manager is the only way to promote her, contingent on her taking the job with the Browns.

Raiche has been mentioned for a few weeks as someone the Browns wanted to hire, but they've yet to announce it. This might help to explain the reason for the delay in addition to why the Browns would have a pair of assistant GMs.