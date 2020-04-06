BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Two Browns Make All-Decade Team

Pete Smith

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has released their list for the All-Decade team that accounts for the 2010s and two former Cleveland Browns players were named to the team. The first is Joe Thomas, who spent his entire 11-year career with the Browns and is awaiting his enshrinement into the Hall of Fame. The other is former Browns, current Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack. This could help his argument to be elected to the Hall of Fame when his playing career has concluded.

Mack has played 11 seasons in the NFL to this point. His first seven were with the Browns while his last four have been for the Falcons.

The combination of Thomas and Mack were apart of some dominant offensive lines in Cleveland, but little team success. Thomas came closest to seeing the postseason his rookie year when the team went 10-6. The most wins Mack ever saw in a Browns uniform was seven in 2014. The following season the team went 3-13 and he then left in free agency.

Mack went to the Super Bowl in his first year as a member of the Falcons, but ultimately fell short against the New England Patriots. He was able to make the divisional round the following year before getting knocked out. Since then, the Falcons and Browns have both been mediocre football teams.

Five players on this list have spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, though never more than two position players at the same time. Justin Tucker has been one of the steadiest kickers in the NFL and made an easy decision for this team. Marshal Yanda was an institution for the Ravens up front. They added Eric Weddle at safety, then moved on from him for Earl Thomas. Now Yanda has retired (as has Weddle) and the Ravens have added Calais Campbell.

Joe Thomas, Marshal Yanda and Justin Tucker were among the eight unanimous selections to the team.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns 2020 7-Round Mock Draft Vol, 6

Free agency is mostly wrapped up in terms of major player movement for the Cleveland Browns and the NFL Draft is only a couple weeks away, so it's time to start framing the draft in terms of what's likely, so here's the latest Browns mock draft.

Pete Smith

by

Dopeitsparish

Who Is The Modern DBU? LSU? Alabama? Ohio State?

The search for the modern position 'U' has arrived at the secondary. TheMMQB's rankings sees the SEC take all three of the top spots, much to the chagrin of Ohio State fans.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Legend Bobby Mitchell Passes Away at Age 84

Hall of Fame running back and wide receiver Bobby Mitchell has passed away at the age of 84 according to announcement from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Mitchell played 11 seasons in the NFL; four with the Cleveland Browns and seven with the Washington Redskins.

Pete Smith

Report: Browns Have Shown Interest In Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney is arguably the top remaining free agent available and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are showing interest. The Browns have the ability to make a move for Clowney if that's the path they choose.

Pete Smith

Who Is The Modern TEU? Miami or Stanford?

Reid Foster and Gary Gramling of TheMMQB are looking for the modern 'U' at each position. They are now looking at tight end and the top two schools are both represented on the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

Ricky Seals-Jones Agrees to One-Year Deal With Chiefs

Ricky Seals-Jones has agreed to a one-yearl deal with the Kansas City Chiefs as first reported by Terez Paylor of Yahoo! News. Seals-Jones was a tight end for the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

Pete Smith

Damarious Randall Signs One-Year Deal With Las Vegas Raiders

Damarious Randall, who played the last two seasons as a member of the Cleveland Browns, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders as first reported by Josina Anderson of ESPN.

Pete Smith

TheMMQB Mock Draft 12.0: 4 Trades Provide Variables For Browns

Kevin Hanson of TheMMQB has come out with his 12th mock draft and there are a handful of trades, which provides some interesting hurdles for the Cleveland Browns to clear, providing a much different result than most would expect.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Who Is The Modern RBU? Where Do Nick Chubb's Georgia Bulldogs Rank?

TheMMQB's look for the modern position 'U' is on to running back. Reid Foster and Gary Gramling have the top three schools all from the SEC including Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb's school, the University of Georgia.

Pete Smith

Browns Dismissing Bogus Notion They Must Overpay to Attract Free Agents

For years there has been an idea that the Cleveland Browns had to overpay in order to get free agents to play for them. As the current regime under Andrew Berry as the general manager and head coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns have been aggressive while still being conscious of the salary cap.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith