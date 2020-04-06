Two Browns Make All-Decade Team

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has released their list for the All-Decade team that accounts for the 2010s and two former Cleveland Browns players were named to the team. The first is Joe Thomas, who spent his entire 11-year career with the Browns and is awaiting his enshrinement into the Hall of Fame. The other is former Browns, current Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack. This could help his argument to be elected to the Hall of Fame when his playing career has concluded.

Mack has played 11 seasons in the NFL to this point. His first seven were with the Browns while his last four have been for the Falcons.

The combination of Thomas and Mack were apart of some dominant offensive lines in Cleveland, but little team success. Thomas came closest to seeing the postseason his rookie year when the team went 10-6. The most wins Mack ever saw in a Browns uniform was seven in 2014. The following season the team went 3-13 and he then left in free agency.

Mack went to the Super Bowl in his first year as a member of the Falcons, but ultimately fell short against the New England Patriots. He was able to make the divisional round the following year before getting knocked out. Since then, the Falcons and Browns have both been mediocre football teams.

Five players on this list have spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, though never more than two position players at the same time. Justin Tucker has been one of the steadiest kickers in the NFL and made an easy decision for this team. Marshal Yanda was an institution for the Ravens up front. They added Eric Weddle at safety, then moved on from him for Earl Thomas. Now Yanda has retired (as has Weddle) and the Ravens have added Calais Campbell.

Joe Thomas, Marshal Yanda and Justin Tucker were among the eight unanimous selections to the team.