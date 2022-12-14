Tyler Huntley May Start for Ravens Against Browns

The Baltimore Ravens may have Tyler Huntley as their quarterback Saturday against the Cleveland Browns despite being put into concussion protocol this past Sunday.

Despite being put into concussion protocol in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tyler Huntley may indeed be the Baltimore Ravens quarterback when they face off against the Cleveland Browns.

Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Huntley has participated each of the past two practices, which included team drills on Wednesday, which could put him on track to play Saturday. That would suggest that even though Huntley was placed in concussion protocol and did not finish the game, he was never diagnosed with one.

Should Huntley be unable to go, the Browns would likely face off against Anthony Brown at quarterback. Before leaving the game against the Steelers, Huntley was 8 of 12 passes for 88 yards, rushing for an additional 31 yards.

The Browns have faced Huntley in the past. Lamar Jackson was unable to finish the second game against the Browns, leaving with an injury to one of his legs. The Browns were able to defeat the Ravens in that game in no small part due to a strong defensive performance led by a Myles Garrett sack fumble that he recovered and scored.

Huntley completed 27 of 38 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed an additional 45 yards on six carries, one of which went for 18 yards.

Lamar Jackson is the Ravens starting quarterback with good reason, but Huntley looked the part of someone who could start for a team, be it the Ravens or somewhere else. That is part of his motivation to play well in this game as he will be a restricted free agent after this season. He wants to show teams he's worth a big investment to lead their franchise.

The Ravens, an already formidable rival, will be that much more dangerous if Huntley is in the lineup.