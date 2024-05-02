WATCH: Brian Baldinger Gushes Over Mike Hall's Tape
Baldy doesn't lie in his evaluation of NFL Players. Every week he watches every snap from every game and lets the tape tell the story of the kind of player he likes to target. He doesn't do hot takes, he doesn't do clickbait, he simply breaks down the tape and it is a masterpiece for football junkies.
Baldinger is a massive fan of a couple of players for the Browns. He will highlight Myles Garrett a number of times throughout the year and has nicknamed the Cleveland offensive line "The Union". One of his favorite players is Dawand Jones, aka the "Manta Ray."
In 2024, he may have a new favorite Cleveland Brown. On Wednesday, he broke down Browns' second-round pick Mike Hall Jr. and his takeaway was that "This is a good football player."
Hall's hands, quickness, power and aggressiveness all stood out in Baldy's breakdown. He highlighted a couple of plays against the Youngstown State Penguins but was sure to call out a sweet swim move against the fifth overall pick, Joe Alt from Notre Dame. A speed-to-power move against Wisconsin also managed to make it in the video.
The addition of Hall provides short-term depth for one of the NFL's best defensive lines with the opportunity to become a long-term piece in Cleveland. He teams up with Dalvin Tomlinson, Maurice Hurst, Quinton Jefferson and Shelby Harris in the interior.
Cleveland's defensive line is going to again have the ability to wreck football games and the Browns have a rookie who is going to have the chance to make an impact right away.