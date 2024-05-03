WATCH: Browns' Jerry Jeudy Wants To Be The Best To Play The Game
Jerry Jeudy has been a Cleveland Brown since the middle of March and has wasted no time winning over the Browns coaching staff and the city of Cleveland. On Wednesday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski went on Cleveland Browns Daily and raved about Jeudy's love for the game of football.
On Tuesday, Jeudy was in attendance of the Cleveland Cavaliers' round one, game five matchup against the Orlando Magic. He was even shown on the jumbo tron to pump up the crowd midway through the game. After the game, he posed with Donovan Mitchell following a huge win for the city of Cleveland.
Also on Tuesday, the Browns released their first episode of the 2024 "Unleashed" video series which is their own version of a season-long "Hard Knocks." The Emmy Award Winning Series starts the 2024 season in Davie, Florida following the brand new receiver as he goes through his day-to-day work to prepare for the coming season.
The video weaved between Jeudy and Browns wide receiver coach Chad O'Shea. O'Shea started by saying that all receivers they look to bring in, whether through the draft or through free agency, must have a strong work ethic. He also complimented Jeudy for what he brings to the table, especially how it compliments Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore.
The episode then followed Jeudy into the building on his first day and O'Shea commented, "He said to us that 'I feel like I'm wanted here' ... he felt that because it was genuinely the way we felt about him."
It feels like this is a relationship that could be mutually beneficial for a young wide receiver who is looking for a fresh start and an organization that needs to find another stud wide receiver.