NFL Officials to Meet with Deshaun Watson this Week per Report

As reported by Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is scheduled to meet with league officials this week.

The intent of the meeting has not been disclosed, but this may be the league interviewing Watson as their part of their investigation into his behavior with licensed massage therapists. Watson avoided charges from a pair of grand juries in Texas over accusations of sexual assault and misconduct, but is currently being sued by 22 women in civil court.

League officials have already interviewed some of the alleged victims in the Watson case. The league was never going to provide a schedule as to when they might rule on a suspension for Watson under the league's personal conduct policy, but they might not be done. If they are indeed interviewing Watson, it might signal they are nearing the end of their investigation, pending any new evidence.

That would allow them to make a determination on the facts they have to this point. Short of the alleged victims dropping the case or a settlement, the cases will not be resolved until 2023 at the earliest. That only complicates the matter for the NFL as there are no criminal charges and the civil legal process has not yet been completed.

However, this is why the NFL does their own investigations. If they find evidence of misdeeds, they will not hesitate to suspend Watson.

To this point, the only thing known is that Watson is scheduled to meet with league officials this week.

