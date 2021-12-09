Where the Cleveland Browns Stand Following the Week off

A look at where the Cleveland Browns stand in the AFC and what is left for them.



The Cleveland Browns are coming off of their off week at a dead even .500 record. Cleveland has gone 6-6 through their first 12 games and find themselves still alive for a playoff spot.

With seven teams making the playoffs from each conference the AFC has a tight race going on for the wild card spots. Currently the Browns are a game out of a wild card spot. There are currently five teams that are a game or less out of a playoff spot.

Current AFC Playoff Teams

New England Patriots 9-4

Tennessee Titans 8-4

Baltimore Ravens 8-4

Kansas City Chiefs 8-4

Los Angeles Chargers 7-5

Cincinnati Bengals 7-5

Buffalo Bills 7-5

TEAMS CURRENTLY NOT IN

Pittsburgh Steelers 6-5-1

Indianapolis Colts 7-6

Las Vegas Raiders 6-6

Cleveland Browns 6-6

Denver Broncos 6-6

Miami Dolphins 6-7

So far on the 2021 season the Browns have lost to the Patriots, Ravens, Chiefs, Chargers and Steelers who are all ahead of them. Cleveland beat Cincinnati and Denver, two teams that are in contention for a wild card as well.

It is okay to say to this point the Browns haven’t helped themselves much. Cleveland simply hasn’t faired well against the AFC teams that they need to beat to be a sure fire playoff team. Cleveland still has a huge game Sunday against the Ravens at home. Also, the Browns still have to play the Bengals and Steelers once more each. Then other matchups like the Raiders and Packers game will not be easy by any means.

If the Browns want to get in the playoffs winning their three AFC North games that remain would be the first step. The matchup with the Packers on Christmas will be a measuring scale to see how far the team has come to that point.

AFC football will likely go down to the wire, which will be week 18 football. It is possible that 10 wins will get you the final playoff spot, but it’s no sure thing. More than likely 11 wins will be needed to for sure be in. With 10 wins on the season that team would need some help elsewhere, it’s much better to control your own destiny. For Cleveland 11 wins means winning out, which would mean every game is essentially the playoffs.