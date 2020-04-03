BrownsDigest
Who Is The Modern RBU? Where Do Nick Chubb's Georgia Bulldogs Rank?

Pete Smith

The latest look at which school deserves the title of the modern position 'U' from Reid Foster and Gary Grambling at TheMMQB focuses on running backs. Looking at the last ten years, it's all about the SEC, both from a quality and quantity standpoint. Ultimately, Alabama wins by a pretty wide margin with Georgia and LSU rounding out the top three.

The Cleveland Browns have one of the top backs from Georgia in Nick Chubb. The problem Georgia ran into is that while it had one tremendous run with Todd Gurley, Chubb and Sony Michel all on the team at the same time, they had little else to show for the past decade. Georgia still has tremendous talent at the position with DeAndre Swift coming out in this year's draft.

It seems like Georgia would finish higher given the fact that Gurley dominated the league for a few years and now Chubb is as good as any back in the league now. And while those things are true and Michel was a first round pick too, they simply don't do enough to carry the school ahead of Alabama. That said, it was enough to finish second.

Alabama has some quality running backs led by Mark Ingram, but it's just a relentless assault in terms of numbers, both with high picks and players that just hang around the league for a while. Eddie Lacey, Derrick Henry, Kenyan Drake and most recently Josh Jacobs. Former Browns third overall pick Trent Richardson is also on the list.

For all the backs on this list, regardless of the school, it's tough to be more confident in any of them than Chubb, coming off a year where he finished second in the league in rushing. That was behind an offense that struggled in so many ways. Heading into 2020, the Browns offense appears to be far more equipped to be a balanced attack and that could only enable Chubb to be that much more dangerous.

TheMMQB Mock Draft 12.0: 4 Trades Provide Variables For Browns

Kevin Hanson of TheMMQB has come out with his 12th mock draft and there are a handful of trades, which provides some interesting hurdles for the Cleveland Browns to clear, providing a much different result than most would expect.

Pete Smith



Peter Smith

Browns Dismissing Bogus Notion They Must Overpay to Attract Free Agents

For years there has been an idea that the Cleveland Browns had to overpay in order to get free agents to play for them. As the current regime under Andrew Berry as the general manager and head coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns have been aggressive while still being conscious of the salary cap.

Pete Smith



Peter Smith

Who Is the Modern OLU? It Turns Out It Isn't Cornell

As TheMMQB turns their attention to the offensive line as to which school is the modern OLU, the Cleveland Browns only have one player on the roster that went to any of the top schools for producing talent based on their data, but that hasn't stopped the Browns from assembling one of the most talented units in the league.

Pete Smith

Browns Executive Vice President Puts in Stone That the Uniform Reveal is Real Close

Cleveland Browns fans have been waiting, with no definite answer of when, they now know it will be soon that the new uniforms will be out for the 2020 season and beyond.

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Agree To 2-Year Deal With Adrian Clayborn

The Cleveland Browns have addressed their depth at defensive end, agreeing to a two-year deal with Adrian Clayborn according to his agent.

Pete Smith



Mdbrownsfan

Everson Griffen Decision Likely Doesn't Happen Until Jadeveon Clowney Determines His Next Move

Of the remaining free agents, defensive end Everson Griffen might be the biggest name player the Cleveland Browns have talked to that is still making his decision. His decision likely won't occur until Jadeveon Clowney makes his own choice.

Pete Smith



Footballfan55

Who Is The New WRU? The Browns Are Most of LSU's Case

Continuing their look at the modern position U's, Reid Foster and Gary Gramling take a look at the top schools for wide receivers. LSU is high on the list and the Cleveland Browns have the two most impactful Tigers on their roster.

Pete Smith

The Modern QBU? It Should Be Obvious; The Browns Have One Of The Biggest Reasons

Which school deserves to be called the modern QBU? Reid Foster and Gary Gramling endeavored to find out and the answer was unsurprising for Cleveland Browns fans. The Oklahoma Sooners have produced multiple top signal callers over the past decade and Baker Mayfield is as good as any of them.

Pete Smith



Peter Smith

Who Is The Modern Linebacker U? One Member of the Browns Attended

In a series from TheMMQB of evaluating the top universities for producing NFL talent over the past ten years, Gary Gramling and Reid Foster take a look at the linebacker position and the Cleveland Browns have a player that attended their answer.

Pete Smith

Colts Agree To Deal With Former Browns DB T.J. Carrie

The Indianapolis Colts have come to an agreement with free agent defensive back T.J. Carrie, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The details of the contract have not been made public, but the former Cleveland Browns defensive back upgrades the depth in the Colts secondary.

Pete Smith