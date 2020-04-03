Who Is The Modern RBU? Where Do Nick Chubb's Georgia Bulldogs Rank?

The latest look at which school deserves the title of the modern position 'U' from Reid Foster and Gary Grambling at TheMMQB focuses on running backs. Looking at the last ten years, it's all about the SEC, both from a quality and quantity standpoint. Ultimately, Alabama wins by a pretty wide margin with Georgia and LSU rounding out the top three.

The Cleveland Browns have one of the top backs from Georgia in Nick Chubb. The problem Georgia ran into is that while it had one tremendous run with Todd Gurley, Chubb and Sony Michel all on the team at the same time, they had little else to show for the past decade. Georgia still has tremendous talent at the position with DeAndre Swift coming out in this year's draft.

It seems like Georgia would finish higher given the fact that Gurley dominated the league for a few years and now Chubb is as good as any back in the league now. And while those things are true and Michel was a first round pick too, they simply don't do enough to carry the school ahead of Alabama. That said, it was enough to finish second.

Alabama has some quality running backs led by Mark Ingram, but it's just a relentless assault in terms of numbers, both with high picks and players that just hang around the league for a while. Eddie Lacey, Derrick Henry, Kenyan Drake and most recently Josh Jacobs. Former Browns third overall pick Trent Richardson is also on the list.

For all the backs on this list, regardless of the school, it's tough to be more confident in any of them than Chubb, coming off a year where he finished second in the league in rushing. That was behind an offense that struggled in so many ways. Heading into 2020, the Browns offense appears to be far more equipped to be a balanced attack and that could only enable Chubb to be that much more dangerous.