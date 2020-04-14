Wisconsin Edge Rusher Zack Baun Tests Positive For Diluted Sample At NFL Scouting Combine

Potential Cleveland Browns draft target Zack Baun, an edge rusher from Wisconsin, tested positive at the NFL Scouting Combine with a diluted sample, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The new collective bargaining agreement renders this no longer punishable under NFL rules, so it doesn't count against Baun entering the league and it's entirely up to teams to decide how much they care. It's not likely to impact his draft stock.

The diluted sample has been an ongoing issue for prospects the NFL has not really dealt with, but the latest CBA enables them to avoid it. The sample submitted to be tested is basically overwatered because the prospect in question flushed their system. Rather than re-testing the prospect and getting a better sample, they simply take this test and call it a diluted sample.

Prospects could theoretically be trying to protect themselves from coming up with a positive test for marijuana or some sort of PED. It's also possible that a prospect just drinks a ton of water.

This came up for the Browns in 2017 when they selected Jabrill Peppers out of Michigan. He had tested positive for a diluted sample at the scouting combine. He's never been suspended since he's been in the league.

Baun has been projected to be a later first round pick to a second round pick and this news likely won't change that. Outside of being slightly awkward for Baun, it doesn't mean much of anything.

The Browns could be in the market for someone like Baun to bolster their edge depth along with Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon and Adrian Clayborn with eyes toward having him play opposite Garrett as a LEO in 2021. Baun can also contribute in some linebacker roles such as SAM, increasing the number of ways a defensive coordinator can utilize him.