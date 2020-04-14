BrownsDigest
Wisconsin Edge Rusher Zack Baun Tests Positive For Diluted Sample At NFL Scouting Combine

Pete Smith

Potential Cleveland Browns draft target Zack Baun, an edge rusher from Wisconsin, tested positive at the NFL Scouting Combine with a diluted sample, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The new collective bargaining agreement renders this no longer punishable under NFL rules, so it doesn't count against Baun entering the league and it's entirely up to teams to decide how much they care. It's not likely to impact his draft stock.

The diluted sample has been an ongoing issue for prospects the NFL has not really dealt with, but the latest CBA enables them to avoid it. The sample submitted to be tested is basically overwatered because the prospect in question flushed their system. Rather than re-testing the prospect and getting a better sample, they simply take this test and call it a diluted sample.

Prospects could theoretically be trying to protect themselves from coming up with a positive test for marijuana or some sort of PED. It's also possible that a prospect just drinks a ton of water.

This came up for the Browns in 2017 when they selected Jabrill Peppers out of Michigan. He had tested positive for a diluted sample at the scouting combine. He's never been suspended since he's been in the league.

Baun has been projected to be a later first round pick to a second round pick and this news likely won't change that. Outside of being slightly awkward for Baun, it doesn't mean much of anything.

The Browns could be in the market for someone like Baun to bolster their edge depth along with Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon and Adrian Clayborn with eyes toward having him play opposite Garrett as a LEO in 2021. Baun can also contribute in some linebacker roles such as SAM, increasing the number of ways a defensive coordinator can utilize him.

In Connection With Uniform Reveal, Browns Announce ‘Hats Off to Our Heroes’ Fund

The Cleveland Browns have announced the 'Hats Off to Our Heroes' Fund to coincide with their uniform release on Wednesday. It's an initiative created to commit proceeds from jersey sales to those being pressed into duty as a result of COVID-19.

Pete Smith

Bucs Rumored To Want To Trade Up For Tackle To Protect Tom Brady

With the signing of Tom Brady to be their quarterback, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in win now mode. As a result, they are rumored to be in the market to trade up from 14th pick for an offensive tackle to protect Brady, which could have an impact on the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

Browns Building With Eye Toward Super Bowl Run in 2021 or 2022

Between the way the Cleveland Browns have almost completely built their offense and the cap space they can rollover to 2021, the team would only theoretically have to build a defense to make a run for the Super Bowl.

Pete Smith

5 Edge Rushers For The Browns In The 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are in pretty good shape with their edge rushers for 2020 with Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon and Adrian Clayborn, but they could be in the market for a fourth edge rusher if the value is there.

Pete Smith

Karl Joseph Signs Contract With Browns, Still Waiting To Complete Physical

Karl Joseph has signed his contract with the Cleveland Browns, but he has not completed a physical. He was the last player the Browns were waiting to sign officially among players they had agreed to deals with during free agency.

Pete Smith

NFL Announces Virtual OTAs Starting Next Monday, Which Benefits The Browns, Makes Draft Now More Necessary

The NFL, in agreement with NFLPA, has announced their plan to begin virtual OTAs starting next Monday, the 20th of April. Teams will be able to start giving players information such as playbooks and teaching them various systems while players will be able to comply with their workout bonuses in their contract.

Pete Smith

5 Defensive Tackles For The Browns In The 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have improved their defensive tackle rotation through free agency with the addition of Andrew Billings to bolster the nose, but they could use another three-technique from the 2020 NFL Draft to improve the rotation as well as the interior pass rush.

Pete Smith

5 Running Backs For The Browns In The 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have to make a determination on how they will approach Kareem Hunt for this season and the future. Depending on their decision with Hunt, that could lead them to selecting a running back in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

Connor Orr Ranks Browns 19th Best Quarterback Situation

SI's Connor Orr rated the quarterback situations in the NFL and the Cleveland Browns were rated conservatively to say the least.

Pete Smith

Browns GM Andrew Berry Conference Call Answering Questions About NFL Draft

Friday, Andrew Berry had a conference call that falls between free agency and the start of the NFL Draft. He answered questions about both and this focuses on his answers regarding the NFL Draft. There is another focused on free agency.

Pete Smith